The Public Regulation Commission on Monday will begin hearing a case on whether a new state clean energy law applies to the pending closure of the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington.
The two-week hearing before an administrative judge kicks off with a public comment period and will conclude with a recommendation to utility regulators on whether they should apply the Energy Transition Act to the aging power plant's shutdown. The judge also will decide whether Public Service Company of New Mexico, which operates the facility, is entitled to state aid meant to help cover the cost of the closure.
Earlier this year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the landmark legislation, which requires New Mexico to transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2045.
Advocates of the new law say it will save the average PNM customer about $80 in 2023. But it will also mean laying off workers at the plant and associated coal mine near Farmington, a town that has relied heavily on the power station for its livelihood.
Chief hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer will issue a recommendation on whether the new law applies and whether PNM is entitled to recoup costs for shareholders who invested in the coal plant, referred to as "securitization."
The securitization plan also would offer $10.4 million in severance payments and another $1.3 million in job training to employees who will inevitably be laid off once the coal plant closes. San Juan Coal Co. employees would receive about $7.4 million in severance through the securitization plan.
But Mariel Nanasi, executive director of the Santa Fe-based environmental group New Energy Economy, argues that ratepayers shouldn't have to pick up the tab for investors who backed an aging coal plant at a time when the world should have been aggressively moving toward renewable energy.
Nanasi said her group will present testimony from people who oppose "the bailout of PNM's Wall Street shareholder investors at the expense of ratepayers.
"Investors are gambling their extra cash and can invest wherever they want," she said. "What utility was investing in coal in 2015? PNM, that's it. It is unfair and contrary to law and sound regulatory policy that all of PNM's toxic assets are foisted onto the public while investors make bank."
Ray Sandoval, a spokesman for PNM, criticized Nanasi's group for "getting folks riled up through misinformation" and said the company's shareholders will end up losing $109 million they had expected in profit even if they can recoup their original investment through a securitization plan.
Sandoval also pointed out that other environmental groups, including Western Resource Advocates and the Sierra Club, have backed the state's clean energy law and applying it to the San Juan station closure.
Douglas Howe on behalf of Western Resource Advocates previously testified that denying PNM's request for refinancing "is irresponsible." He argued that PNM would not be able to comply with the new clean energy law if it kept the San Juan plant open — even if the utility installed new carbon capture technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The utility company has said such technology would not be cost effective.
"Failure to allow recovery, including a return of and on prudent expenditures, sends the wrong signal to utilities," Howe wrote in unofficial testimony to the PRC in November.
"It would be poor and short-sighted regulatory policy that will harm customers in the long run to penalize PNM by requiring a write-off when their proposal to abandonment ... [is] an economically efficient decision that will benefit ratepayers," Howe continued.
Andrea Crane, a consultant for state Attorney General Hector Balderas' office, previously testified, however, that it's only reasonable for PNM shareholders to recoup 50 percent of their investment because it shouldn't be "entirely on the backs of New Mexico PNM ratepayers" to cover clean energy transition costs.
But the governor and other top Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico have expressed frustration with PRC commissioners who have declined to say whether provisions of the Energy Transition Act should guide the San Juan closure.
PRC Commissioner Valerie Espinoza said the commission is following the rule of law by requiring an administrative hearing on the matter because it's in dispute between PNM and Nanasi's group.
“There's been misinformation spread that we simply already decided that we don’t want to apply the ETA, and that’s just not true," Espinoza said. "It is a matter of law. We must allow for parties to present their case in the evidentiary hearing.
“My bottom line is to be fair to both sides but also to look out for those households," she continued. "That is because there’s many people in rural areas that can barely afford to pick up and pay for their prescriptions. … There’s people who can’t pay the rent. I’m there one more year, so I’m going to scrutinize and do my job."
Commissioners will likely make a decision on the issue sometime in March or April, PRC Chief of Staff Jason Montoya said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.