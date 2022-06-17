Public Service Company of New Mexico disregarded a 2020 financing order from the Public Regulation Commission and should take corrective steps, such as giving customer credits this year, two hearing examiners wrote Friday.
Their report suggests PNM would double bill customers for costs associated with leaving the San Juan Generating Station this year. The hearing examiners, who called PNM's plan a "moral hazard," only make recommendations to the five commissioners, who have the final call.
The examiners say, however, that PNM's average residential customers could get a rate credit of $8.19 per month after Sept. 30 if the commission agrees with their recommendation. In a news release, PNM contended customers could receive a short-term credit if the commission adopts the recommendation but "would be faced with a much larger bill increase later. That bill roller coaster will significantly impact customers."
The approximately 120-page report by Anthony Medeiros and Ashley Schannauer, who in effect are administrative law judges for the PRC, was issued at the end of the business day Friday. It is interpreted as a victory for numerous groups that contended PNM had unilaterally created a new plan that didn't follow a PRC financing order or the intent of the 2019 Energy Transition Act, and financially worked against PNM customers.
PNM issued a long statement Friday night which took exception to the recommendation. The company argued in the news release it was the hearing examiners who disregarded the Energy Transition Act.
PNM Chairwoman and CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn said in the statement the examiners disregarded incentives "to exit from coal while ignoring the existing safeguards that prevent the utility from overcharging customers."
PNM's departure from coal-fueled San Juan Generating Station is scheduled to take place in two phases this year — by June 30 and by Sept. 30.
Western Resource Advocates, an environmental defense group, asked the PRC earlier this year to review whether PNM's new plan was compliant with the law and with prior pledges made by the utility company.
Because of the June 30 departure date from one unit at San Juan, located in Northwest New Mexico, the commission is expected to act on the issue by late this month.
The recommendation says when PNM pulls out of San Juan Generating Station, customers should be credited a total of roughly $94 million a year until the utility sets new customer rates, which is expected in about 18 months. This is because PNM's new plan asked that customers keep paying for San Juan costs even though the plant would be closed.
PNM then expected to issue low-interest bonds under the Energy Transition Act to cover those same costs, the recommended decision says.
"The new plan enables double recovery of costs by PNM," the hearing examiners wrote. "PNM ratepayers would be denied a large portion of the savings intended by the ETA."
The hearing examiners also said PNM simply wanted to conduct business the way it wanted without informing the PRC.
"PNM certainly did not seek the Commission's approval," they wrote of the new plan.