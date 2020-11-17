After months of uncertainty, the Public Regulation Commission will be moving into a new building in downtown Santa Fe following an order to vacate its longtime offices near the Roundhouse.
Staff members for the commission, which regulates utilities in New Mexico, likely will be moving in January to the Bokum Building at 142 W. Palace Ave., the former office space for the Santa Fe County Commission.
Although the agreement is a comfort for some commissioners, who say the staff needed a physical office space — particularly a hearing room for when in-person meetings resume — the agency’s chief of staff acknowledged it still must find long-term funding for the commission’s new home.
The state Board of Finance approved a roughly $142,000 grant in September to cover the cost of a lease agreement for the agency from January through June 2021.
The notice to vacate the PERA Building near the Capitol on Paseo de Peralta earlier this year caused frustration and worry among some at the agency, especially because it came after the start of the pandemic, said outgoing commissioner Valerie Espinoza.
“To have that just pulled right from under you was pretty uncomfortable, and to this day I’m still puzzled as to why the necessity. Why the PRC, why did we have to evacuate that building — be evicted?” Espinoza said.
The PRC vacated its longtime office Sept. 30 after a deadline to move out, issued by the state General Services Department, was extended. The original letter ordered the commission to move out by the end of June.
Since then, staffers had to pack up their belongings so movers could transport desks, furniture and files to storage elsewhere in Santa Fe.
That created a hardship for some employees who had trouble accessing records. In Espinoza’s case, the commissioner said the shift spurred her to type on her cellphone because her computer was packed away in storage.
“Imagine trying to type on a little cellphone, and it’s an inconvenience,” she said. “A majority of everything went to storage. All our phone lines are disconnected. I can only imagine what the public is thinking right now.”
The delivery of a handwritten eviction notice from the General Services Department in March followed long-standing tensions between the commission, the Governor’s Office and key state legislators against the backdrop of the commission’s perceived intransigence over the rollout of the landmark 2019 Energy Transition Act.
The law lays out a timeline for the state to switch to renewable energy and allows Public Service Company of New Mexico to recoup investments from its coal-fired San Juan Generating Station.
Lawmakers who spearheaded an effort during the 2020 legislative session to move the commission under the executive branch have complained the PRC has struggled to attract and retain expert staff charged with setting utility rates and implementing the 2019 energy law.
That initiative failed to pass the Legislature. But PRC chief of staff Jason Montoya said in an interview Tuesday he fears a similar battle could take place during the 2021 session to move the PRC under the oversight of the state Regulation and Licensing Department.
In the meantime, the commission has funding to keep renting the Bokum Building for the first six months of 2021. Montoya said the PRC is trying to negotiate a 10-year lease, adding he’s asking the state Board of Finance for an additional $300,000 to cover other costs related to the move and new expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Finance tabled a request in July for roughly $500,000 to cover the same costs.
On Wednesday, Montoya said he’ll be making the case to the Legislative Finance Committee to commit funding for the office space beyond just six months. If the commission doesn’t get that during the 2021 legislative session, moving temporarily isn’t worth it, he said.
Each move costs about $65,000, Montoya said.
“If not, we probably won’t even entertain a move. That’s not in the best interest of our current funding projections to just spend that kind of money if we don’t know it’s going to be permanent,” Montoya said.
The chief of staff said he’s hoping to move 45 to 50 of 130 employees to the new office space, but that’s still up in the air because of the severity of the pandemic.
Commissioners Jeff Byrd and Steve Fischmann did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday.
Commissioner Theresa Becenti-Aguilar said in an interview that all the equipment, computers and phone files will have to be moved from storage to the Bokum Building, hopefully sometime in January.
Becenti-Aguilar lamented the move, arguing the instability has been hard on employees who are simply doing their jobs.
“That’s something that was just pulled right from under our feet,” she said. “As far as our staff members, I’m sure there were tears. I am sure they were frustrated when they were packing their boxes, and they will remember that. That they were shut out of their office space while the state and the laws are still in place to have a related agency in operation.”
Another commissioner, Cynthia Hall, was more circumspect, noting that while the move has been a challenge for some staff members, she has tried to focus on the work.
“I guess I just chose not to get emotional about it because I had enough to do with work, and ultimately it’s the chief of staff’s responsibilities to handle the administrative issues,” she said. “I’m sure it was a hardship. But I just took it in stride I guess. It was what it was.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.