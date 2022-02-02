The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission rejected a rate increase Wednesday sought by Southwestern Public Service Co., saying it would hit residential customers too hard in the electric utility’s territory, which is predominantly in the state’s far southeastern corner.
On a 3-2 vote, the commission adopted an alternative plan drawn up by Commissioner Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces, who recommended an across-the-board rate increase of 4.9 percent for residential, small business, commercial and industrial customers of Southwestern, also known as Xcel Energy-New Mexico.
He contended the proposed increase for residential customers this year of 10.8 percent amounted to “rate shock.”
Residential customers were assessed a 3.5 percent increase in 2020, according to Fischmann, and a 7 percent increase last year for grid modernization. By comparison, he said, large general service customers had a 1.93 percent increase in 2020, were scheduled for a slight cut this year and set for no increase for grid modernization.
Commissioners Theresa Becenti-Aguilar of northwestern New Mexico and Cynthia Hall of Albuquerque agreed with Fischmann that these figures weren’t acceptable.
Commissioners Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe and Jefferson Byrd of Tucumcari voted for the plan that had been agreed to by Southwestern, the Attorney General’s Office, the commission’s utility staff and other entities.
Maestas and Byrd said the agreement between the parties was a persuasive part of the proposal.
Southwestern President David Hudson said in a statement, “Once we receive the order we will discuss next options with the parties ... including the issue regarding the residential class cost allocations.”
Fischmann said large general service customers benefited overwhelmingly under the plan that emerged from Southwestern and intervening parties.
The utility company’s plan suggested a more balanced rate adjustment, he added, but the plan changed in discussions with intervening parties and businesses such as Walmart and the oil company Occidental Permian Ltd.
Fischmann said the imbalance resulted in part from Southwestern’s moves toward renewable energy, which lowers the cost of fuel such as gas and coal. Fuel costs in the past have been largely paid by industrial customers, he said, and with the decline in fuel costs, the financial load is lightened on commercial and industrial customers. He said the formulas for calculating rate increases haven’t caught up with the trend toward renewable energy. Hall said the imbalance between rate increases for commercial interests and residents is “going in the wrong direction.”
“It’s sudden and large,” she said of the increase for residential customers. “So I think we need to find a better way to do it.”
Maestas said the commission’s goal is not to approve the lowest rates possible, but to approve those that are “fair, just and reasonable.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.