The Public Regulation Commission wants input into the details that can make or break a community solar program in New Mexico.
The commission already has held numerous workshops and meetings and hired a California firm, Strategen Consulting, to help identify key elements and questions pertaining to the program. The Legislature approved the Community Solar Act this spring that orders the commission to have rules in place by April 1, 2022.
The program is supposed to jump-start widespread use of renewable energy and enable users, or "subscribers," to gain credits — a kind of discount — on their electricity bills. It also will allow participation by low-income customers, renters and other people who don't have the ability to erect their own solar panels.
"It's been a long time coming," Commissioner Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe said of formally establishing a community solar program, though he noted the commission still must resolve numerous issues.
Commission Chairman Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces said developing the rules is a complex assignment involving questions about consumer protection, distribution of costs among developers and utility companies, plus other concerns. Fischmann said potential developers of solar farms have shown considerable enthusiasm for the plan.
The law anticipates numerous solar farms being built around the state and tapped into by customers. Fischmann said the location of those facilities is vital. If they are placed in the right spots, they can take pressure off substations and overburdened feeder and distribution lines, he said.
"Go back to your real estate training — location, location, location," he said.
New Mexico's three large, investor-owned utility companies — Public Service Company of New Mexico, El Paso Electric and Xcel Energy's Southwestern Public Service Co. — are required to participate. Small rural companies may opt in if they wish.
Adam Alvarez, a senior project manager with PNM, said he doesn't expect his company to profit financially from the project but added PNM believes in the concept.
"PNM is a supporter of the community solar program," Alvarez said. "We want it to be successful."
Some other states, including Colorado and Maryland, have community solar programs. Alvarez and PNM attorney Ryan Jerman said if the rate credit for participating customers in community solar projects is too high, then other customers have to subsidize the program.
Whether community solar will reduce electricity costs to consumers "is unknown at this time," Alvarez said. "There doesn't appear to be a perfect community solar program."
A Senate committee said early this year subscribers typically save at least 10 percent per year on their electricity bills.
Alvarez said the customers of community solar will have the benefit of using renewable energy and being "part of the solution" to pollution and climate problems, adding, "I think that will be good for customers."
The New Mexico law requires 30 percent of the electricity from each solar facility involved to be reserved for low-income customers and low-income service organizations.
University of New Mexico Bureau of Business & Economic Research analysts early this year wrote community solar projects "not only offer a way for low-income residents and non-homeowners to purchase their electricity from renewable resources but also can benefit homeowners and businesses who are unable to install solar panels on their property."
Wes Reeves, a spokesman for Xcel Energy in New Mexico and Texas, wrote in an email that New Mexico legislators "had the foresight to pass Community Solar legislation that focuses on low-income customers, residential customers and small commercial customers that might not have the financial or physical location capability to install rooftop solar."
Commissioner Theresa Becenti-Aguilar , who represents Northwest New Mexico, said she considers the program "a good thing" and believes it will benefit the Navajo Nation.
