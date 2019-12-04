Public Regulation Commission chief of staff Jason Montoya said the commission is holding off on hiring nine key employees as it waits for approval from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration.
Montoya said the State Personnel Office has frozen hiring for essential positions in the commission’s utility and transportation division — some of which are necessary to comply with a state clean energy mandate that Lujan Grisham signed into law earlier this year.
The governor and other state lawmakers have expressed frustration with the way the commission, which sets utility rates in New Mexico, has conducted business in the past. The latest friction comes ahead of potential legislative reforms in January that could strip the commission of authority. It also comes as the Governor’s Office has announced plans to fill hundreds of vacant positions at other state government agencies.
Montoya said he received a “courtesy call” from State Personnel Office Director Pamela Coleman on Nov. 26, in which Coleman informed Montoya that the office is still reviewing whether to approve pending job title reclassifications.
He said the commission can’t hire for the new jobs until Coleman’s office rubber stamps the reclassifications. Coleman did not respond to an email inquiry Wednesday from The New Mexican.
“It was pretty clear to me that the decision to take no action on the requests … [is] a direct result of the PRC reform legislation that is forthcoming,” Montoya said.
But Tripp Stelnicki, a spokesman for the governor, contested the accuracy of Montoya’s statements.
He said any characterization of the State Personnel Office “blocking or freezing his attempts to hire anyone … betrays some weird miscommunication (at best) and dishonest attempt to manipulate” understanding of the situation. Stelnicki called the timing “immaterial” because the PRC isn’t part of Lujan Grisham’s efforts to fill vacancies at other state agencies.
“They are attempting to reclassify employees, which does require SPO approval, as would any attempt to pay employees more or classify employees differently (which is what’s happening here),” Stelnicki continued. “And SPO is methodically analyzing the elements of that request, as they would for any such request. There’s nothing more to it than that. They can hire whoever they want, whenever they want. Their business.”
The news was first relayed to PRC commissioners at a meeting Wednesday morning, and several commissioners expressed confusion and dismay over what it might mean for them and how to proceed.
PRC Chairwoman Theresa Becenti-Aguilar grilled the regulatory agency’s human resources director as if she were cross-examining her at a court hearing, asking, for example, if it is “normal” for the head of another state agency to contact the PRC chief of staff to inform him that certain hirings would be effectively frozen.
“No, it’s not. It’s not normal,” said Rene Kepler, the PRC’s human resources bureau chief.
Commissioner Jefferson Byrd described the situation as “obstinance” from Lujan Grisham’s administration and suggested that relaying information to Montoya over the telephone doesn’t pass official muster.
“So my take is: If it isn’t documented, it didn’t occur,” Byrd said.
Commissioner Stephen Fischmann was more diplomatic when questioned after the meeting, while Commissioner Cynthia Hall said she “can’t presume to say” whether the timing is meaningful in awaiting an answer on whether the state will approve new hire reclassifications.
“I understand putting a hold on things until we see what the Legislature decides,” Fischmann said. “But we should be working together to say, ‘OK, how can we do this transition without everything grinding to a halt in terms of the agency?’ ”
Earlier this year, House Speaker Brian Egolf said he and his staff have been meeting with the Governor’s Office on how to reform the commission and that an overhaul effort is a “priority.”
Lawmakers, attorneys and the governor have all expressed frustration with recent decisions made by the PRC. Lujan Grisham has said she will include proposals to reform the powerful elected body on the agenda for the legislative session early next year.
The discontent has been building for years. The commission has been plagued by scandals, difficulties in hiring staff and other ills. And its more recent action — or, as some call it, inaction — regarding a new law aimed at weaning New Mexico off coal power has been a tipping point for many.
Becenti-Aguilar has declined to clarify whether the state’s new clean energy law will apply to Public Service Company of New Mexico’s plan to shutter the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington.
Parties involved in the issue said the commission’s stance has stalled New Mexico’s plan under the act to transition from coal to renewable energy sources.
Meanwhile, the commission is asking for a substantial budget increase to cover the cost of hiring 15 new employees, many of whom are needed to deal with the changing landscape of regulating energy companies in the wake of a new state law, according to its 2021 budget request.
Jim Williamson, the PRC’s administrative services director, sent the fiscal year 2021 budget request to the Department of Finance and Administration and the Legislative Finance Committee on Sept. 3, calling for nearly $120.4 million to operate in fiscal year 2021. That is a roughly 40 percent increase from its 2020 budget of about $86.16 million. The document was obtained by The New Mexican through an open-records request.
The commission is requesting $9.8 million from the state’s general fund, a 22 percent increase from the $8 million it was set to receive from the fund for fiscal year 2020. The majority of the commission’s budget comes from “other transfers,” according to the document.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.