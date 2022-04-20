The Public Regulation Commission will spend a week mulling over a different way for Public Service Company of New Mexico and other state utility companies to acquire revenue.
Commissioners agreed Wednesday to delay until an April 27 meeting interpreting a law that could allow PNM and other utilities to “decouple” revenue targets set for them by the commission from their actual sales of electricity or natural gas.
Attorneys led the five commissioners through about 100 minutes of discussion regarding the significance of decoupling to the PRC and the companies. The two attorneys, Russell Fisk and hearing examiner Anthony Medeiros, said full decoupling would represent a big change in how the utility companies may be compensated.
Medeiros gave the commission a recommendation against full decoupling, while Fisk presented them with one proposed order generally approving the practice and an alternative order more in line with Medeiros’.
Commissioner Cynthia Hall of Albuquerque said she wasn’t ready to make a decision.
“I’d still like more time, I think,” she said.
Typically, the companies’ revenue targets are set by the commission with the utilities’ input. The target is a company’s expenses plus a return on investment. The company then sets prices, approved by the commission, to collect that amount of revenue.
But it’s not clear whether a 2019 amendment to the state Efficient Use of Energy Act allows a utility to receive a guaranteed amount of revenue regardless of the amount of electricity it sells.
Some other states have decoupled revenue from sales. Among the reasons for doing so would be to encourage utility companies to pursue energy efficiency and reduce sales and not to penalize them for that efficiency.
Decoupling would apply to residential and small-business rates.
Fisk said, on one hand, the 2019 amendment is “a fairly clear instruction.” But it runs counter to other laws, such as the state Public Utility Act, Fisk and Medeiros said.
Medeiros said, when the entire picture is considered, the amendment would tread on the commission’s clearly established right to balance the interests of customers with those of investors when setting rates.
He said he approached the issue as strictly one of “statutory construction” and not with any personal preference.
“I’m agnostic on the issue,” he said.
Fisk said decoupling “insulates the company from all risks, all financial risks.”
Further, decoupling would overturn large parts of the Public Utility Act, Fisk said, and sever the commission’s duty in deciding “just and reasonable” rates for customers.
“That would be out of the commission’s hands to determine whether that fairly balances the ratepayers’ interests against those of the investors’ interests,” he said.
Medeiros said the state Supreme Court also has ruled the commission has “discretion in determining justness and reasonableness of utility rates.”
Full decoupling could cause “evisceration of the commission’s authority,” he said.
Medeiros said another option would be “partial decoupling,” in which just a portion of the utility’s revenue would be protected from differences in expected sales and actual sales.