It doesn't take a political scientist to realize New Mexico's governor can run rings around the part-time, unpaid state Senate.

The governor has a full-time position, a staff and a veto pen full of indelible ink.

Still, the 42 senators could be formidable. All that's necessary is for them to do one of their more important jobs with care.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

