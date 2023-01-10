It doesn't take a political scientist to realize New Mexico's governor can run rings around the part-time, unpaid state Senate.
The governor has a full-time position, a staff and a veto pen full of indelible ink.
Still, the 42 senators could be formidable. All that's necessary is for them to do one of their more important jobs with care.
Senators have the power to confirm or reject the governor's nominees for Cabinet jobs and other high-powered positions. In New Mexico, that process is almost always a coronation instead of a conscientious review.
Friends, relatives and underlings of a nominee will pack a Senate hearing room to gush about what a spectacular selection Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has made for one job or another.
Praise from the audience flowed for half an hour when Lujan Grisham's initial choice for Cabinet secretary of public education went before the Senate Rules Committee, key panel in the confirmation process. The boosterish climate led to few questions of substance from senators.
Hours later, the full Senate confirmed Lujan Grisham's nominee on a 38-0 vote. The governor fired this same administrator six months later, claiming expectations were not met.
Maybe Lujan Grisham chose poorly, or perhaps the governor was an impossible boss. It's hard to believe a six-month stay was long enough for an administrator to make headway in a giant bureaucracy. But clear to all was that the Senate confirmation hearing was perfunctory.
Soon after that personnel disaster, Lujan Grisham selected Ryan Stewart to head the Public Education Department. The Senate confirmed him unanimously after another shallow, uninspired hearing. Stewart resigned after two years, though he spent a few months living in Philadelphia while overseeing New Mexico's schools.
State legislators begin their 60-day session next week. For the Senate, the session brings an enormous new responsibility in the confirmation process.
Instead of continuing to elect five people to regulate public utilities in New Mexico, voters opted for a three-member commission appointed by the governor. Lujan Grisham's selections for the state Public Regulation Commission are subject to confirmation by the Senate. There might not be a more important job in state government this year.
Lujan Grisham supports Connecticut-based energy giant Avangrid acquiring Public Service Company of New Mexico. The old Public Regulation Commission rejected the takeover on a 5-0 vote.
Lujan Grisham's three new appointees to the PRC no doubt will revisit the proposed acquisition. If the Senate is to be diligent, the Rules Committee must conduct confirmation hearings this winter for all three of Lujan Grisham's nominees to regulate public utilities.
The worst possibility is one or more of the governor's selections will not be scheduled for a Senate confirmation hearing, but will still be on the job, casting votes in utility cases.
Across the last decade, the Senate played destructive games with confirmation proceedings. In 2011, then-Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican, appointed a secretary of public education with flimsy credentials. Martinez's choice was Hanna Skandera, who had never been a teacher, principal or school administrator.
Democrats controlled the Senate, and most of them considered Skandera unqualified. But a handful of conservative Democrats were committed to joining with Republicans to confirm Skandera. They said Martinez should be able to have the management team she wanted.
Instead of acting on Skandera's nomination, Senate Democrats stalled it for four years. It was an ugly abuse of power with no practical effect. Skandera ran the Public Education Department all that time with the interim title of secretary-designate.
Senators finally confirmed Skandera on a 22-19 vote, but only because dawdling Democrats had run out of excuses to stave off a decision.
Republicans are no better when it comes to fair play in confirmation hearings.
Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, made race an issue in 2021 when he clumsily interrogated Sonya Smith, who was nominated by Lujan Grisham for Cabinet secretary of the Department of Veterans Services.
Baca said this to Smith: "Do you expect that in your time here in seven years that you've been immersed in this culture enough in this state that you feel comfortable entering a position? We're a state with 2.6 percent of the population is African American and 48 percent is Hispanic or Hispanic mix."
Smith replied, "Are you asking do I feel comfortable representing the Department of Veterans Services as a Black woman?"
Duly chastened, Baca joined every other senator in voting to confirm Smith.
The Rules Committee and the full Senate usually aren't as bad as Baca was. Trouble is, they seldom are thorough in questioning nominees.
They don't have to be tough in confirmation hearings for PRC candidates. Tough is an overworked word at the Legislature, anyway.
Ratepayers would settle for a Senate that's quick but thorough.