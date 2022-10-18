With interviews set to begin next week for candidates vying for appointments to an overhauled state Public Regulation Commission in 2023, a committee tasked with choosing nominees has struggled to narrow the pool.
The PRC nominating committee began its meeting Tuesday with a short list of 13 candidates — down from 24 a week earlier and 64 total applicants.
By the end of Tuesday’s meeting, 18 candidates were still in the running.
The committee must submit at least five nominees to the governor, who will select three commissioners. Unlike the current commission, composed of five elected members, nominees for the revamped commission can be from out of state.
In September, Attorney General Hector Balderas issued guidance to the committee, saying it “may include nominees who are not New Mexico residents provided that the nominee list otherwise meets the requirement that nominees be from at least three different counties of the state.”
Following are the 13 candidates who will undergo interviews streamed online starting next week:
Gabriel Aguilera, a Democrat from Washington, D.C.
Amy L. Stein, a Democrat from Florida.
Arthur O’Donnell, an independent from Bernalillo County.
Brian Moore, a Republican from Curry County.
Carolyn Glick, an independent from Santa Fe County.
Cholla Khoury, a Democrat from Bernalillo County.
Glen Lyons, an independent from Texas.
Jeffrey Peace, a Republican from San Juan County.
Joseph Little, a Democrat from Bernalillo County.
Ken Costello, an independent from Santa Fe County.
Patrick O’Connell, a Democrat from Bernalillo County.
Ward Camp, an independent from Bernalillo County.
Cynthia B. Hall, a Democrat from Bernalillo County who currently serves on the commission.
Nominating committee member Alonzo Baldonado, a Republican former state representative, submitted two candidates for reconsideration Tuesday, saying he wished to “have a little balance” by adding engineers to the attorney-heavy list.
Baldonado added Scott Karns of Santa Fe County and Jason Burns of Eddy County. Both have backgrounds in engineering and are affiliated with the Republican Party.
Two other candidates, David Baake and James Ellison, said they didn’t submit a completed questionnaire last week because the correspondence went to the spam folders in their email accounts, PRC staff said. They were added back into consideration despite criticism from committee Chairman Brian Egolf.
“You’re applying to have a hugely important job in state government, and if you’re not able to track the questionnaire the way everyone else was, I kind of feel like that maybe says something about the strength of the person’s desire,” Egolf said.
Committee member Denise Ramonas noted yet another candidate, Donatella Pasqualini, a physicist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, did not complete her questionnaire because she said the questions didn’t “jibe with her expertise.” Pasqualini was added back into the candidate pool as well.
A subcommittee will review the five additional candidates to determine if they will move forward in the process.
The questionnaire distributed to a group of 24 applicants contained
14 questions. Among them:
“What is the role of electric utilities in decarbonizing the economy and what is the Commission’s role in overseeing that process?”
“In the last twenty years, has the PRC exceeded its authority?”
Egolf pointed out Tuesday a three-member commission could encounter situations in which at least two seek to recuse themselves from a ruling due to a conflict of interest, which would leave the panel without a quorum. He directed PRC staff to seek guidance from attorneys on the possibility of such a dilemma.
“If there isn’t a solution, I’ll raise this issue with folks who are going to be in the Legislature next year and see if there’s something that can be done to amend the statute so that you can have acting commissioners,” Egolf said.