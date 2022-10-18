With interviews set to begin next week for candidates vying for appointments to an overhauled state Public Regulation Commission in 2023, a committee tasked with choosing nominees has struggled to narrow the pool.

The PRC nominating committee began its meeting Tuesday with a short list of 13 candidates — down from 24 a week earlier and 64 total applicants.

By the end of Tuesday’s meeting, 18 candidates were still in the running.

