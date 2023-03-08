More than a year after elected state utility regulators unanimously rejected a proposed multibillion-dollar merger between PNM and a subsidiary of a Spain-based global power giant, the proposal soon may return for consideration by the current Public Regulation Commission.

The governor-appointed PRC has requested to rehear and reconsider the merger case, which is currently on appeal before the New Mexico Supreme Court. 

Public Service Company of New Mexico, which seeks to merge with Connecticut-based Avangrid, Inc. — a subsidiary of Spanish company Iberdrola — appealed the commission's December 2021 rejection of the merger in the state Supreme Court in early January 2022. 