Some developers are slamming the selection process that netted dozens of state-approved community solar projects.

Amid complaints about a scoring process used in awarding approval of bids, the state Public Regulation Commission and its contracted community solar program administrator Monday announced the approved projects. Forty-five of 408 proposals were approved.

In the past month, five official complaints from eight solar developers have been filed with the commission against InClime Inc., the program’s administrator. Complaints allege InClime assigned scores to the bids using methods that differed from the request for proposals published in November.

