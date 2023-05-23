Some developers are slamming the selection process that netted dozens of state-approved community solar projects.
Amid complaints about a scoring process used in awarding approval of bids, the state Public Regulation Commission and its contracted community solar program administrator Monday announced the approved projects. Forty-five of 408 proposals were approved.
In the past month, five official complaints from eight solar developers have been filed with the commission against InClime Inc., the program’s administrator. Complaints allege InClime assigned scores to the bids using methods that differed from the request for proposals published in November.
“We feel cheated,” Tobin Booth, CEO of Washington-based OneEnergy Renewables, wrote in an email Monday.
OneEnergy filed a joint complaint with Denver-based Sunshare Management on Friday, requesting commissioners to direct InClime to “revert to the scoring methodology originally published in the [request for proposals]” for bid categories like workforce training investments, partnerships and innovative commitments to communities.
The complaint states InClime’s original scoring methodology would have resulted in a 15-point difference for two bids that proposed $10 million and $1 million in investment commitments, respectively. But a new method implemented by the company resulted in both bids receiving the same score.
The rescoring took place in the first weeks of May. The companies argue rescoring has flattened out scores and “irreparably harmed the contingent of bidders with the highest bids, who were obviously offering the most benefits to New Mexicans and the program.”
InClime did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
PRC spokesman Patrick Rodriguez wrote in an email the commission will review complaints brought against InClime at its next open meeting May 31.
Commissioner Jim Ellison said there could still be adjustments to scores for the hundreds of community solar bids.
“We still are going to consider these complaints in our next open meeting, and if we find that the scoring needs to be redone, that’s something that we would ask to do,” Ellison said. “We are definitely committed to working through all of the complaints and issues with this.”
The agency continues to iron out wrinkles in the program, which follows the Community Solar Act being signed into law more than two years ago. New Mexico became the 21st state to adopt a community solar program, which provides people and businesses with opportunities to buy into solar programs to offset their electricity bills even if they cannot build rooftop solar panels.
New Mexico’s program has been distinguished by its requirement for 30% of community solar capacity to benefit low-income residents in the state.
Of the solar projects approved for the state’s community solar program, only one was in Santa Fe.
The project, called Rancho Verano Sol Community Solar Garden from SunShare Management, is planned for Eldorado.
The commission on Monday announced its selection of 45 community solar projects across the state, totaling 198 megawatts of power generation across the state’s three private electric utilities.
The 29 approved projects for Public Service Company of New Mexico’s grid make up 125 megawatts, with 30 projects on a waitlist.