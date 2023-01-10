A day before the newly appointed state Public Regulation Commission was scheduled to convene for its first public meeting, Republican appointee Brian Moore resigned Tuesday, citing a lack of qualifications for the position.
In a resignation letter submitted to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Clayton grocer said "he did not meet the statutory educational qualifications for the appointment," the Governor's Office said in a news release. He served as a state representative from 2001 to 2008.
The governor appointed Cedar Crest independent James Ellison, a grid analyst at Sandia National Laboratories, to serve in place of Moore on the commission alongside Democratic appointees Patrick O'Connell and Gabriel Aguilera.
The Legislature proposed changing the five-member elected Public Relations Commission to just three members appointed by the governor — and voters approved it, effective this month — in large part to yield more knowledgeable and professional commissioners to decide complex utility cases and to improve an agency that for years had faced controversy.
A committee led by former House Speaker Brian Egolf spent months narrowing a list of 62 applicants to nine nominees. Lujan Grisham was then tasked with choosing three — each of whom is expected to receive a salary of $190,000 a year, a sharp increase from the $90,000 for previous commissioners.
After Lujan Grisham announced her initial selections Dec. 30, many people raised concerns about the appointees, questioning Moore's qualifications and citing a potential conflict of interest for O'Connell, who spent two decades working for Public Service Company of New Mexico, the state's largest electric utility. Others have criticized the nomination committee for omitting Navajos from the list sent to the governor.
Moore did not respond to calls or emails Tuesday seeking clarification about his qualifications.
His appointment appeared to violate qualification requirements set out in state statute, which call for Public Regulation Commission members to hold either a bachelor's degree or "at least a professional license or a post-graduate degree from an institution of higher education ... in a field related to an area regulated by the commission."
The résumé Moore submitted to the nominating committee states he attended the University of Denver, "majoring in Business Finance with Statistical Analysis," but it does not state he received a degree or professional license.
University of Denver Registrar Dennis Becker wrote in an email a student named Brian K. Moore with the same date of birth as the former PRC appointee attended the university in 1991 and 1992, but Becker was "unable to confirm an awarded degree."
When Moore sat for an interview with the nominating committee Nov. 8, he told its members, "I may be the most unqualified candidate you'll interview in this process."
He acknowledged he had witnessed what he called the "dysfunctional" nature of the commission over the years, but told the committee he did not know "a whole lot about how the agency works on a regular basis."
When asked what he knew about how utility rates were set, he answered, "Not much — I know it's based on a percentage of returns for the investment they make, and there are a lot of pieces involved." He said he hoped PRC staff would offer guidance.
The governor's announcement of Moore's resignation came after The New Mexican posed questions to her office about his qualifications.
In an email Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the governor attributed the oversight to the commission nominating committee.
"New Mexicans, including the governor, have every expectation that the PRC nominating committee thoroughly vets applicants to the commission and ensures they meet the statutory requirements," Nora Meyers Sackett wrote. "We expect the committee to learn from this experience to ensure moving forward that their process is thorough and detail-oriented. All candidates putting themselves forward for appointment should only do so if they meet the statutory requirements."
New PRC set to meet
The news release from the Governor's Office highlighted Ellison's work at Sandia National Laboratories "studying power grids and the implementation of renewable energy and analyzing the impact of natural disasters on energy infrastructure."Ellison's résumé states he has worked at Cimarron Power LLC, as well as AES Corp., which operates power companies around the world.
He holds three master's degrees, two from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and one from Stanford University, his résumé states.
Ellison could not be reached Tuesday for comment.
While O'Connell's work history with PNM has faced scrutiny, it doesn't appear to violate a law stating commissioners must not have been employed by a commission-regulated entity for two years before their appointment.
The Albuquerque resident worked for PNM as a "senior natural gas supply planner" from 1999 to 2007 and as an "integrated resource planning director" from 2007 to 2019, according to his résumé, which notes in the latter position he "provided testimony and witness support in electric utility rate cases and merger applications."
Under the law, however, he might be required to recuse himself from some proceedings related to PNM, in part because of his later work as interim clean energy director at Western Resource Advocates, in which he testified in favor of PNM's proposed merger with Connecticut-based energy giant Avangrid, which was rejected by the previous commission.
O'Connell said in an interview last month the commission's legal counsel would guide the commission through recusal issues.
Aguilera of Washington, D.C., is a senior policy adviser for the western region of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Office of Energy Market Regulation.
O'Connell, Aguilera and Ellison were set to meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Although they have yet to face confirmation hearings in the state Senate, PRC spokesman Patrick Rodriguez wrote in an email Monday appointees can proceed with their work until they are confirmed. Prior to Moore's resignation, each commissioner was expected to be sworn in by Wednesday's meeting.
"As recess appointees, this will give them the authority to make decisions on cases presented to the commission before they are confirmed by the state Senate," Rodriguez wrote.
An array of criticisms
State Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, said in an interview Monday he found the governor's appointments to the PRC "troubling" and would have had a difficult time voting to confirm Moore. Moore's appointment "flies in the face of one of the major reasons why we changed the system," he said.
Tallman said he felt O'Connell was qualified but that his history of working for PNM and providing testimony for the electric utility in past commission cases presented a potential conflict of interest. Tallman noted a large share of the commission's work is the regulation of PNM.
Another potential merger hearing could be "the most important thing they’re going to vote on in the next decade," Tallman said.
Former commissioner Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe declined to comment on specific appointees but noted the potential hefty salary increases for incoming commissioners and said the qualification requirements ought to be enforced.
"The qualifications in the statute should be a floor, not a ceiling," Maestas said.
Meyers Sackett wrote in an email the higher pay reflects "the change to a commission made up of industry experts, and with the workload shared between fewer commissioners."
Another former commissioner, Valerie Espinoza, said she regretted supporting the constitutional amendment that changed the makeup of the commission in 2020.
"I thought three people would be good initially because of the behaviors of some people I served with over the years," Espinoza said. "Now I look back and see this will be a total disaster: Commissioners will be unprepared to face the cases in front of them, there is so much partiality, and there will be lack of representation for people who really benefit from having a commission."
Espinoza said she was disappointed a woman was not included in the governor's appointments. She pointed to candidate and former PRC hearing examiner Carolyn Glick, who she said would have been "the ideal choice" given her background in utility regulation.
Glick was one of at least seven candidates interviewed by the nominating committee who did not claim affiliation with the Democratic Party, a statutory requirement for at least one commissioner.
The nominating process for the new commission also faced criticism about the lack of representation from the northwestern corner of the state and Indigenous people.
In response, the governor signed an executive order creating a new Tribal Advisory Council to provide input to the commission. The order proposes the selection of one representative from the eight northern pueblos, one from the 10 southern pueblos, one from one of the Apache tribes and one from the Navajo Nation.
“It is extremely important that we ensure tribal voices are heard on issues before the PRC,” the governor said in a statement Monday announcing the application process for council members had been opened.