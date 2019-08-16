New Mexico’s utility regulators, who drew criticism earlier this week for delaying a decision on whether the state’s sweeping new energy law applies to a power company’s plan to close a coal-fueled plant near Farmington, are scheduled to take up the issue again next week.
On Wednesday, the Public Regulation Commission voted 3-2 to table a decision on Public Service Company of New Mexico’s plan to shut down the San Juan Generating Station. The move disappointed PNM and other stakeholders and spurred a state senator to call for impeachment proceedings against those who favored the delay: Chairwoman Theresa Becenti-Aguilar, D-Albuquerque, and Commissioners Valerie Espinoza, D-Santa Fe, and Jeff Byrd, R-Clovis.
Becenti-Aguilar and Byrd later defended the postponement, saying it was because Espinoza was participating in the meeting by telephone. However, that’s not uncommon for PRC members.
Neither Espinoza nor Byrd could be reached for comment Friday on the case or an upcoming discussion on the issue scheduled for Wednesday. Espinoza’s assistant said she was out of town.
Becenti-Aguilar said in an interview Friday that PRC lawyers have advised commissioners not to speak publicly about pending cases.
State Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, who sponsored the Energy Transition Act, which calls for a major shift toward renewable energy, said it appeared as if the three commissioners don’t favor the law and are trying to avoid applying it.
He said he’s spoken with lawyers for the Legislative Council — a panel composed of leaders from the state House and Senate — regarding possible impeachment proceedings.
“I’m asking the Legislative Council to get in writing from the commissioners an explanation of the factual, legal reason they’re seemingly choosing to refuse to apply the law,” Candelaria said. “It appears to me they’re just doing procedural movidas.”
If the commissioners vote to consider PNM’s plans under the Energy Transition Act, removal from office probably isn’t warranted, he said Wednesday. “But I believe it does warrant, at least, a public hearing.”
The Legislative Council could decide to form a committee to investigate possible impeachment charges, Candelaria said.
Asked about the possibility of impeachment, Becenti-Aguilar said, “I focus on my work. I enjoy it very much. … I focus on all the positive things the current PRC is doing.”
The Energy Transition Act was signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and went into effect in July. It requires the state to reach 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2045 and increases the state’s renewable portfolio standard to 50 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2040.
The law also allocates about $40 million for programs to mitigate the economic impact on the Farmington area from abandonment of the old power plant and adjacent coal mine. PNM says those funds would be jeopardized if the shutdown does not move forward under the Energy Transition Act.
Farmington city officials, meanwhile, have been taking steps to try to keep the plant operating.
Many environmental groups supported Candelaria’s bill, but Santa Fe-based New Energy Economy opposed it, saying the law would remove the commission’s authority to determine whether investments PNM has made in the San Juan plant were prudent, and ratepayers would be responsible for covering the costs of any bad investments.
The commission voted July 10 to split upcoming proceedings on the plant’s closure into two parts: the closure’s financing and the plan for new power to replace that generated by San Juan. At that meeting, Espinoza argued in favor of reviewing the case under an old law, rather than the Energy Transition Act, which means the new timeline for shifting to carbon-free energy wouldn’t apply.
Clean energy advocates Western Resource Advocates filed a motion for the commission to reconsider and to clarify which law applied to PNM’s plan. Becenti-Aguilar denied the motion, and the group appealed.
Lujan Grisham, who was angered about the commission’s recent actions, didn’t call for impeachment but did call for reforming the body, saying the state should “transition the PRC towards a reliable and professional body capable of acting in the best interest of our families.”
The Legislature also approved a proposed constitutional amendment this year to make the commission an appointed, rather than elected, body. The measure will be on the general election ballot statewide in 2020.
There have been three legislative committees formed in the last 14 years to consider impeaching state officials — all of whom were facing criminal charges. These were state Treasurer Robert Vigil (2005), Public Regulation Commissioner Jerome Block Jr. (2011) and Secretary of State Dianna Duran (2015).
In all three of these earlier cases, the officials being investigated were facing criminal corruption charges.
Vigil, who eventually was convicted in federal court, ended his impeachment investigation by resigning from office before the committee could vote on impeachment charges. Both Block and Duran pleaded guilty in their respective cases and resigned before their impeachment investigations got far off of the ground.