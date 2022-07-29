JPLannan

A portrait of J. Patrick Lannan Jr. provided by Trend magazine. Lannan was behind the Lensic Performing Arts Center's 'Readings and Conversations' series. He died Wednesday at 83.

 Courtesy photo

It was difficult for Jim Note to get out of his chair upon hearing the news.

It was the kind of moment, the chief executive officer of the Colorado Plateau Foundation said, where you grip the arm of the chair and think about the profoundness of the person who had just died. 

"Patrick was a sublime spirit who brought an earthly and sophisticated touch to his philanthropy and art appreciation," Note said of J. Patrick Lannan Jr., who may remain best known as a man who worked behind the scenes to give others a voice to change the world.

