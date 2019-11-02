FARMINGTON — Travelers and commuters driving on U.S. 550 just south of Bloomfield may notice a new billboard.
It reads in all capital letters “Radical environmentalists think that they own New Mexico. Let’s prove them wrong.” It includes a link to a website, EnergyTransitionTruth.com.
This website is owned by energy advocacy group Power the Future and is part of an effort to repeal the Energy Transition Act.
“We wanted to let energy workers know that they are not alone in their concerns about the Energy Transition Act,” said Larry Behrens, Western states director for Power the Future.
The website describes the Energy Transition Act as a “mini version of the extreme socialist ‘Green New Deal’ currently being touted by far left federal legislators.”
It also claims the new renewable portfolio standards included in the Energy Transition Act will lead to job losses and higher electric bills.
Behrens said the petition will be presented to lawmakers during the next legislative session.
Behrens said the law was rushed through the legislative session — citing emails the group obtained through public records requests that showed changes being made to the bill just days before it was introduced. He added the current debate in the state Public Regulation Commission about the applicability of the Energy Transition Act underscores that the law was pushed through too quickly.
The repeal effort drew criticism from the Governor’s Office, which said the legislation looks to the future but also has provisions that will help coal workers in San Juan County.
“The Energy Transition Act provides essential transition and economic development and training funding for coal workers and communities; it will result in cost savings for New Mexico ratepayers; it will ensure New Mexico is prepared to maximize the enormous potential of the future energy industry. Those are the facts,” Tripp Stelnicki, a spokesman for the governor’s office, wrote in an email. “I have no comment on a bad faith effort from a bad faith ‘organization’ paid to advance falsehoods about a balanced law that will unequivocally benefit New Mexicans.”
Mike Eisenfeld, the energy and program manager for San Juan Citizens Alliance, said the new law includes components critical to the area, including economic assistance.
“I don’t know why an out-of-state, Koch-funded group is even involved in our local matters,” Eisenfeld said, noting the billboard south of Bloomfield shows Power the Future is well-funded..
Power the Future was founded by Daniel Turner, who formerly worked for Charles Koch Institute.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.