Public Service Company of New Mexico was investigating the cause of an outage late Saturday that left more than 16,000 customers in Santa Fe without power just after 9:30 p.m.
PNM spokesman Eric Chavez said power was restored to a few hundred homes by around 10 p.m., and all customers had power before 11 p.m.
Outages were reported across a large swath of the city's south side, as well as in the Casa Solana neighborhood on the northwest side, an area near the Cañada de los Alamos community and Eldorado subdivision southeast of the city, and a neighborhood west of Santa Fe.
Chavez said the utility would provide more information about the cause of the outage when it became available.
