Technology, air travel, heartache and friendship produced a happy ending Thursday at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.
OK, so maybe three of the four happen every day at a place where pets get adopted and humans find new love.
But in the case of Matthew Graham, 41, and a husky mix named (for the moment) Dmitri, you have to throw in the fourth element — a 3,021-mile plane trip from Juneau, Alaska, to Santa Fe, at a cost of about $2,500 — to make it a real story.
Yup. The power of the dog.
Pained by the recent death of his dog, Kilo, after they’d spent 12 good years together and determined to find a husky who could fill some very large paws, Graham and his family members scoured the internet to find a worthy successor. Searches through shelter websites on the West Coast and all the way to New York turned up nothing, but Graham’s mom spotted Dmitri, who’s about 1 year old, on the shelter’s website.
If it wasn’t love at first sight, it was at least intrigue at the first click.
A few clicks later — to book airline tickets — Graham walked into the shelter for a look at a gorgeous, gray husky mix — one of about 225 dogs being housed at the shelter.
“I wasn’t expecting all this hype,” Graham, who works as an air traffic controller in Alaska’s capital city, said as TV and newspaper photographers documented the scene. “I was just trying to do my thing.”
Dmitri, like his new owner a shy sort, also seemed a bit undone by the prospect of reporters chronicling the meeting. But the more time he spent around Graham, the more evident it became that this was a real match — not a fluke on a doggie version of match.com.
Dmitri’s background, like those of so many canines at shelters, is a mystery. Santa Fe shelter spokesman Murad Kinder said the dog was a stray brought in by city animal control officers in early February — no chip, no collar, no tags. Exactly how he went unadopted for so long seemed a bright mystery to Graham and his dad, Bruce Stamile, who drove to New Mexico from his home in Prescott, Ariz., to witness the meeting.
“This place is awesome,” said Stamile, surveying the shelter’s surroundings.
For Graham and Dmitri, there wasn’t time to check the surroundings. Each quietly and patiently surveyed the other, the process sped along by trust-building treats. And when shelter adoption manager Cynthia Chavarria walked into the large pen to see how things were going, the dog seemed to warm up to Graham even more.
Chavarria is a closer.
“Hope you fit through my dog door,” Graham said to Dmitri. “You may have to army-crawl through it.”
Graham brought the kennel used by his previous dog to assist in the flight home, but it was lost on the trip here. He planned to borrow or buy one from the Santa Fe shelter for the return flight to Juneau. And although that’s not an easy trip — 2½ hours from Albuquerque to Seattle, 2½ from Seattle to Alaska — he was confident all would be fine.
“He’ll be all right,” Graham said.
So, the connection was made: Man finds dog online; plane travel conquers much of North America; the heartache of a good friend’s death eases just a bit; the possibilities of a new friendship bloom.
All in all, a pretty good day. The only thing left was to determine whether Dmitri would stay, well, Dmitri. Graham hadn’t committed to a new name Thursday, but he had an idea: Wilco.
Wilco?
Roger.
Awesome story!!! Great rescue for both the gentleman and the pup!
