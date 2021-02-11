Micah Ortega, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Trails West Realty, dressed as Cupid on Thursday to promote a flower store on Rodeo Road. Valentine's Day in Sunday.
spotlight
Feature photo
Pouring his heart into Valentine's Day sales
- By Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- Many New Mexicans traveling to Texas for COVID-19 vaccine
- Santa Fe restaurants, hotels rejoice as indoor dining returns, 14-day quarantine departs
- New Mexico opens vaccines to teens, adults with disabilities
- Catholic school sale in downtown Santa Fe may be near
- New Mexico State Police officer fatally shot on I-10 near Las Cruces
- New Mexico's nuclear rush: Massive waste site near Carlsbad seemingly on fast track
- New Mexico lawmaker exits GOP after vote on abortion
- Mystery at Santa Fe's Cross of the Martyrs
- Families of teens killed in Pojoaque crash raising money online for burials
- Second of two snowstorms expected to blast Santa Fe
Images
Videos
Commented
- Biden’s pause on oil causes concern in New Mexico (63)
- Repeal of anti-abortion law among first orders of business for New Mexico lawmakers (59)
- New Mexico Senate panel endorses repeal of 'antiquated' abortion ban (49)
- New Mexico vaccine rollout sows confusion (45)
- St. Anne pastor has polarizing effect among faithful (44)
- State police union leader accuses New Mexico lawmakers of attacking law enforcement (42)
- Cowboys for Trump leader arrested by FBI (41)
- New Mexico lawmaker exits GOP after vote on abortion (41)
- MLK Day brings an unwanted comparison (41)
- Priority for vaccines still muddled in New Mexico (39)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.