The last time Santa Fe saw any sign of a writer's strike was late in 2007, when members of the Writers Guild of America picketed outside Garson Studios on the College of Santa Fe campus as part of a nationwide operation. 

Now that the guild has overwhelmingly voted to authorize a new strike 16 years later, it's possible a similar sight could pop up around New Mexico's movie studios as soon as May. 

Though some industry media reports have said the strike could bring productions to a halt, it remains unclear whether it would have an immediate effect, including in New Mexico. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Recommended for you