The last time Santa Fe saw any sign of a writer's strike was late in 2007, when members of the Writers Guild of America picketed outside Garson Studios on the College of Santa Fe campus as part of a nationwide operation.
Now that the guild has overwhelmingly voted to authorize a new strike 16 years later, it's possible a similar sight could pop up around New Mexico's movie studios as soon as May.
Though some industry media reports have said the strike could bring productions to a halt, it remains unclear whether it would have an immediate effect, including in New Mexico.
Current productions with completed screenplays will continue to shoot, while series with a stockpile of scripts can continue for as long as that pile lasts, according to reports.
But over time, the strike would almost certainly have an impact on an industry that employs thousands of people in the state.
"While I'm sure some shows will continue to film in New Mexico after stockpiling scripts, it's very difficult to produce TV without hands-on writing," screenwriter Bruce McKenna, a former Santa Fe resident, wrote in an email Wednesday.
"Who will do this? The quality of shows can only suffer. So the pressure to accede to the WGA demands will grow over time," continued McKenna, who produced and wrote for the miniseries Band of Brothers and The Pacific.
Jennifer LaBar-Tapia, film commissioner at the Santa Fe Film Office, said even if some companies have stocked up scripts, they won't be able to approve any rewrites during the strike, which could cause problems.
In the interim, just the waiting period leading up to the potential strike is leading some producers to push back the start dates of their shows and slowing down pre-production work, she said.
It's also affecting some film crew members' abilities to land their next job as "everybody is kind of dragging their heels, waiting to see what will happen."
She said small independent productions that do not employ Writers Guild screenwriters and commercials could keep shooting but the "big series, the features, will hurt."
Emmy-award winning producer-writer Kirk Ellis, who just completed production of the miniseries Franklin in Paris, said in advance of past writers' strikes, film and media companies have created a pile of scripts to keep their productions going while the strike plays out.
He noted earlier this week Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, said his streaming system has "a pretty robust slate of releases" that will help it through any kind of script stoppage.
"Which tells me studios and streamers have product to weather a short to medium-length strike," Ellis said in a phone interview.
Ellis, a Santa Fean who took part in the 2007 strike, said he believes "there is a high level of probability that there will be [a strike]. My sense is, it will be summer-long."
Earlier this week nearly 98% of WGA members voted to OK a strike over the issue of compensation, particularly with the growing popularity of streaming services. Writers say they do not get residuals for those programs as they do with reruns or digital distribution of works they wrote.
Writers also want higher minimum salaries for jobs, arguing the industry has not kept up with rising inflation rates.
Ellis said the coronavirus pandemic "totally changed the viewing platforms and the way people consumed entertainment, whether it was on television or feature films." Now, more people are staying home to watch programs they can stream, he noted.
Streaming companies are spending billions to provide content in hopes of attracting both viewers and advertisers. An IndieWire story from last year said streamers were expected to spend $50 billion on programs in 2022. The story said Netflix, which has a major production presence in Albuquerque, alone spent $17 billion in streaming services in 2021.
McKenna wrote while studios and networks may be spending more on productions "the average writer is being paid less. It's becoming difficult to make a living for many of us, particularly those just starting out. We're being asked to work longer for less money. Our minimums are not keeping up with TV budgets or inflation."
According to the guild's 2020 schedule of minimums, an original screenplay would net a writer more than $77,000 while a teleplay of 30 minutes or less would bring in more than $20,000.
The current guild contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which bargains on behalf of film studios and media outlets like Netflix — runs out May 1. That gives the two sides about 10 days to negotiate and avoid a strike.
The alliance issued a news statement earlier this week, which said the "strike authorization vote has always been part of the WGA’s plan, announced before the parties even exchanged proposals. Its inevitable ratification should come as no surprise to anyone.”
Both sides remain in negotiations in an effort to prevent the strike, according to industry reports.
Other screenwriter strikes, dating back to the first official one in 1960, have managed to slow down the industry for weeks and months at a time. The longest such strike was in 1988, a walkout that lasted more than 20 weeks and cost the industry hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue, according to industry reports. That year, television networks were forced to delay their autumn programming.
Ellis said if the guild strike does happen, down the line there could be a "a start up lag" in production everywhere, including New Mexico, following the end of the walkout if studios and streamers find themselves running out of material.
New Mexico for years has been a top spot for filmmakers, primarily because of a tax program that allows production companies to apply for 25% rebates on qualified expenses for projects shot in the state.
Television production companies that bring long-term series to the state, such as Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, can receive rebates of 30%.
Both Netflix and NBC Universal have set up anchor production facilities in New Mexico.
Last summer, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office issued a news release that said the film, television and digital media industry generated a record $855.4 million in direct spending in the 2022 fiscal year. That was an increase of 36 percent over the 2021 fiscal year, according to the release.
Bryan Evans, business representative for IATSE Local 480, the local film technicians' union, did not return a call seeking comment for this story.