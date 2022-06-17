The arrival of rain and the expiration of an emergency resolution regarding the city’s vulnerability to wildland fire has prompted the reopening of all closed trails, parks and open spaces in Santa Fe.
The city in a news release Friday announced it has reopened its trail system, notably the Dale Ball trails, which were closed earlier this month amid fire dangers in Northern New Mexico, which has been blackened by massive forest fires in neighboring San Miguel, Mora, Sandoval and Rio Arriba counties.
Predicted rains this weekend “allow for a safe reopening of the trails, at this time, as long as fire precautions and restrictions continue to be observed,” the city said in the news release.
The city said it would continue to monitor actual rainfall, adherence to fire restrictions and proper use of the trail system to determine if it closures again need to be implemented.
However, fire restrictions installed in March remain in effect. Among the activities prohibited within city limits are:
u The sale or use of some fireworks.
u Smoking in public parks, recreation areas or on any public trail.
u Using charcoal barbecue grills in public parks and recreation areas.
u Open burning, including campfires, bonfires and pit barbecues.
u Burning of weeds, trash or other vegetation.
u Using any motorized all-terrain vehicle or motorcycles on city-owned open space, parks, trails or other recreational areas.