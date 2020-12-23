It's a perfect storm for the U.S. Postal Service.
The holiday season long has been one of the busiest times of year for the federal agency, with workers scrambling to deliver gifts and cards, many mailed to loved ones at the last minute by anxious senders hoping they will arrive by Christmas Day.
The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the rush.
Not only has it spurred a boom in online shopping, it also has sickened thousands of carriers, taking them off their routes and out of local post offices. Adding to the dilemma, the Washington Post reported this week, private couriers such as UPS and FedEx also are swamped and have stopped serving some retail companies, leaving those merchants no alternative but to use the Postal Service. The result: overworked staff, lengthy lines at post offices, longer-than-normal wait times for deliveries and added consternation about whether packages will reach their destinations on time.
For most Santa Fe residents, the Postal Service's holiday woes likely will cause only a short-term headache.
For at least one family, however, the issues have led to heightened aggravation amid a 3½-month mail delivery ordeal.
The Felix family has received just six mail deliveries to their townhouse on Rail Runner Road, on the city's south side, since they moved into the newly constructed residence in September, they said. They still have no answers about what is causing the problem, which has forced them to pick up their mail at the Coronado Post Office on Pacheco Street — more than five miles away.
One of their neighbors also has to travel to the post office to collect his mail, the family said.
"It's absolutely outrageous," said Vienne Felix.
She and her husband have inquired about the issue several times. While staff at the post office share their concerns and anguish over the situation, Felix said, none has been able to provide a clear answer about why they aren't receiving mail at their home or how to fix the issue.
"They try the best they can," Felix said. "They are all at their wits' end. …
"It always turns into some new story," she added.
Representatives at the city's Main Post Office on Federal Place and at the Pacheco Street site could not be reached for comment.
Rod Spurgeon, a regional spokesman for the Postal Service, said the federal agency has been overwhelmed nationwide due to the combination of increased e-commerce and an employee shortage caused by the spread of the coronavirus.
Nearly 1,000 employees — both permanent and holiday staff — have been hired in New Mexico this year, he said.
But the workers in the state — and across the U.S. — are still struggling to keep up with the load.
Agency reports show the Postal Service normally expects to deliver about 20 million packages a day during the holiday season; the number ballooned this year to 40 million a day.
Meanwhile, workers are falling ill. The American Postal Workers Union reported nearly 19,000 workers, out of some 644,000, have called in sick recently or are currently isolating because of a COVID-19 infection or exposure to the virus, further straining an overstretched delivery network.
"The U.S. Postal Service, similar to the broader shipping sector, continues to face near-term pressure on service performance across categories as it manages through a historic record of holiday volume this season," Spurgeon said in an email. "This negative impact is compounded by the temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge, as well as ongoing capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail."
It's been a tumultuous end to a tough year for the Postal Service. Earlier in 2020, the agency came under fire over plans to dismantle sorting machines and remove mailboxes across the nation as part of an operational overhaul to help address a projected budget shortfall. The plans for sweeping changes came ahead of a presidential election that would see a record level of voters casting ballots by mail.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who stepped into the position in June, agreed to suspended the changes until after the election, following pressure from state and national political leaders.
A federal judge eventually blocked the changes, calling them politically motivated.
The Postal Service braced for more scrutiny during the holidays. Aware of the possibility of delays, it urged Americans to send their standard-delivery Christmas parcels before Dec. 15.
Wednesday was the deadline to ship Christmas items by priority mail express.
Santa Fe resident Martin Vargas heeded the agency's warnings and mailed his Christmas gifts in early December. They arrived at his love ones' homes two weeks later.
"It could have been a disaster," he said. "My nieces and nephews would have been devastated."
Vargas had reason to worry: On multiple occasions since November, he has missed mail deliveries, even at times when he was home during delivery hours, he said. Vargas received slips for post office pickups. He's also experienced a few longer-than-expected wait times for packages to arrive.
Spurgeon said the Postal Service continues to flex its network to ensure the quickest delivery times possible.
But the agency's workflow remains affected by issues that emerged when DeJoy took office.
Facing a multibillion-dollar operating shortfall due to a steep decline in the use of first-class mail, DeJoy took steps to implement a cost-cutting plan without first running it by the Postal Regulatory Commission, as postmasters are required to do, the Washington Post reported. The cuts included a reduction in overtime hours for workers and alterations to late and overnight delivery trips.
The changes led to a nationwide mail slowdown in the lead-up to the Nov. 3 general election — the largest vote-by-mail initiative in U.S. history — with a nearly 10 percent decrease in on-time first-class mail, according to a U.S. Senate investigation.
Felix, who is still waiting for answers on why the Postal Service isn't delivering mail to her new home in the growing south-side development, said, "I'm starting to get a sense that all the different stories are one story — it's all about the nationwide issues with the post office."
According to Spurgeon, a community mailbox was installed Dec. 7 for homes on Rail Runner Road, and the Postal Service is in the process of updating addresses there to ensure proper deliveries.
Felix's family keeps checking the box.
It's almost always empty.
"This is sort of the worst example of what happens when you short the post office," Felix said.
