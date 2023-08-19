GALLINAS — Patrick Gutierrez walks up a drainage canal deepened by torrential storm runoff after a historic wildfire, stepping over a series of small rock dams his five-man crew had pieced together like jigsaw puzzles.
Every so often, he encounters a log barricade the crew assembled known as a “trash rack” because it catches sediment, debris and anything else stormwater could carry down the slope to the Gallinas River.
The crew installed several hundred handmade structures in the Gallinas watershed to curtail flooding and debris flow in the aftermath of last year’s devastating Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
With the help of state grant money, the nonprofit Hermit’s Peak Watershed Alliance hired the crews as part of a larger effort to restore and enhance landscapes left flood-prone after the immense wildfire ravaged a 534-square-mile area in San Miguel, Mora and Taos counties.
Another five-person crew from the Youth Conservation Corps built about 300 of them in the neighboring Sapello watershed.
Putting together simple structures to counter fast-flowing, contaminated runoff is the most practical approach on a rugged hill inaccessible to heavy equipment, says Gutierrez, the group’s project manager.
Stopping at a waist-high rock dam, he commends the workers for building hundreds of these structures in a short time, saying they’re already catching silt and debris and slowing stormwater. But this is just one step in tackling the widespread fire damage, he says.
“It’s affecting multiple watersheds,” Gutierrez says. “Right now we only have enough manpower to focus on the Gallinas and the Sapello.”
Still, he’s confident their contribution will keep ashy sediment and charred debris from flowing into the river and causing more problems downstream at the water treatment plant in Las Vegas, N.M. It also should prevent flooding on roads and homes at the bottom of the hills, he adds.
“We just try to attack the problem from a different perspective,” says Lea Knutson, the Hermit’s Peak Alliance’s executive director and founder. “It’s low-tech restoration.”
State-funded efforts
Although the group’s name might suggest it formed in response to the mammoth wildfire, it has done river enhancement for 15 years. The work includes reconnecting waterways to flood plains and adding bends to rivers that had been artificially straightened so they regain their meandering flow.
In recent months, the group has focused on post-fire recovery in the Gallinas and Sapello watersheds not far from where two federally planned burns went awry and melded into the inferno that burned forested expanses in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
The blackened hillsides, stripped of tree cover and vegetation to capture rainwater, became spillways, increasing water pollution and the risk of flash floods during any storm.
The group has received about $2.1 million in grants for post-fire watershed work from the state Environment Department, Knutson said, adding the group also receives private donations for restoration.
Rio Grande Return, another nonprofit that does river restoration, is also involved in multiple fire recovery projects using handmade structures. The two groups team up on some projects and are the only ones in the region fashioning handmade structures.
Rio Grande Return is partnering with the New Mexico Acequia Association to install natural structures to prevent flooding and debris flow in a hilly area in Mora, while reconnecting the tributaries to the flood plain.
With the aid of a $500,000 state grant, crews will begin work next spring.
“What we’re trying to do is get as far into the upper watershed as possible where the origin of the erosion is happening,” said Paula Garcia, the acequia association’s executive director.
The immediate task is picking the spot with the most pressing need for work amid a slew of affected areas, Garcia said.
It’s a relatively small project, but it will get some watershed restoration started while the association pursues state and federal funding to help with larger recovery efforts and ongoing problems such as acequias being filled with sediment and debris during rainstorms, she said.
Reid Whittlesey, Rio Grande Return’s restoration director, said a large area in Mora is eligible for treatment under the state grant, so the group will zero in on a place that’s in most need of work — which will likely be at the headwaters atop a scorched hill or a ridge.
“I think the best approach for a lot of this post-fire stuff is to start from the top down,” Whittlesey said.
Knutson agreed.
Placing rock and log structures up a hillside is a way to tackle flooding, erosion and cascading debris at the source, she said, adding this method differs from federal agencies doing “hard engineering” at the bottom of the hill.
For instance, the Army Corps of Engineers installed chain-link fencing called Geobrugg, and walls made of gabion baskets filled with rocks, Knutson said. These barriers mainly catch big rocks, logs and other large objects tumbling down a slope before they can reach a river, road or property.
Along the Gallinas River, federal crews also dug catchments, which are mini-basins that trap sediment, Whittlesey said. Las Vegas is responsible for clearing sediment from the traps, he added.
Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo said he was thankful for all the work to keep sediment and debris from contaminating the river, the city’s main drinking water source. “That’s our lifeline,” Trujillo said.
He said he’s aware the city must hire a contractor to scoop sediment from the catchments, but that additional maintenance is preferable to letting contaminants flow into the Gallinas unfettered.
Last year, the city suffered a severe drinking water shortage because the plant wasn’t equipped to filter the ash and heavy debris floating down the river.
Crews had to race against the clock to install a supplemental treatment system. Since then, a second temporary system was put in place while city water managers look to overhaul the plant in what they foresee as a costly and lengthy undertaking.
For now, Trujillo said any preventive measures are vital.
“I’m ever so grateful for everyone who’s been working on these projects,” he said.
Restoration by hand
Gutierrez, the alliance project manager, hops across the Gallinas River to fetch a stray sledgehammer left behind by a crew that placed piles of rocks and logs in a staggered pattern along the banks.
The protrusions act as artificial bends that divert the water back and forth, making the water meander. A winding river moves more slowly, reducing the risk of flooding downstream, especially if stormwater swells the flow, he says.
Later, as he hikes up a wash stretching through three private properties, Gutierrez explains how various structures serve different purposes. All of them are made from rocks, fallen trees and logs that crews gather from the landscape.
A rock dam mostly blocks the streaming stormwater and catches the sediment, he says. Eventually, the sediment will engulf it, forming an earthen barrier, and a crew will cover it with an additional layer of rocks.
Log trash racks are crafted when there are too few rocks in an area to build a dam, he says.
To catch and spread stormwater flowing down a slope, a crew will assemble rocks in a half-moon shape known as a media luna, Gutierrez says.
Walking through a waist-high stretch of the drainage canal, Gutierrez notes the floodwater during last year’s heavy monsoon “downcut” the ditch 2 to 3 feet deeper. In some places, a once shallow wash is now 7 feet deep.
To counter the erosion, log mats are put at the bottom of the canal, he says.
Gutierrez says he and five crew members threw together 20 to 30 of these structures per day, working four 10-hour shifts per week. They built 100 just on this hillside. About two miles up, the first of Rio Grande Return’s work can be seen: Several trees are stretched across the canal and roped together.
The group sends out a 10-person crew with chain saws to build these larger structures, Gutierrez says.
Later, in a phone interview, Whittlesey said the project didn’t proceed as he would’ve wanted, partly because of the coordination required with landowners.
They’re still waiting for permission from the person who owns the uppermost property to do the work, Whittlesey said, which prevented them from starting the project at the top of hill — in severe burn area — and working down.
The best way to decrease the velocity of stormwater is building the speed bumps where it starts on the summit, he said. In general, it’s better to get crews into higher-severity burn areas as quickly as possible, he said, because burned trees are unstable and, as time goes on, they’re more apt to topple.
Whittlesey said one thing is for certain: Those doing post-fire restoration will stay busy for a long time.
“It’s going to be a five- to 10-year effort,” he said.