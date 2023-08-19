IMG_0980.jpg

Patrick Gutierrez, project manager for the Hermit’s Peak Watershed Alliance, points to a media luna, a handmade rock structure shaped as a half-moon to catch cascading stormwater and spread it across the landscape.

 Scott Wyland/The New Mexican

GALLINAS — Patrick Gutierrez walks up a drainage canal deepened by torrential storm runoff after a historic wildfire, stepping over a series of small rock dams his five-man crew had pieced together like jigsaw puzzles.

Every so often, he encounters a log barricade the crew assembled known as a “trash rack” because it catches sediment, debris and anything else stormwater could carry down the slope to the Gallinas River.

The crew installed several hundred handmade structures in the Gallinas watershed to curtail flooding and debris flow in the aftermath of last year’s devastating Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

IMG_0990.jpg

Patrick Gutierrez, project manager for the Hermit’s Peak Watershed Alliance, stands near a log barrier known as a trash rack in Gallinas River watershed northwest of Las Vegas, N.M. His crew assembled the structure in a drainage canal to catch sediment and debris and to slow rushing stormwater.
Gallinas River

Patrick Gutierrez, project manager for the Hermit’s Peak Watershed Alliance, crosses the Gallinas River in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where his five-person crew installed log and rock piles along the banks in a staggered pattern to slow down the water flow and reduce flooding risks downstream. The alliance is doing post-wildfire restoration in the Gallinas and Sapello watersheds with aid of state grant money and private donations.

