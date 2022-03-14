A “little bit of a roller coaster” of weather patterns is expected to hit New Mexico this week as many residents enjoy their spring break, a meteorologist said Monday.
Experts at the National Weather Service in Albuquerque forecast warm and sunny weather Tuesday and Wednesday but warned a storm is set to move in Wednesday night, bringing rain and snow to some areas.
Once the storm system moves out of the state Thursday, residents are likely to see two days of spring-like weather before another storm rolls in Sunday.
Warmer-than-usual temperatures are predicted early next week.
Although spring officially begins March 20, meteorologist Scott Overpeck said the end of the winter snowfall season in New Mexico often arrives later.
“Usually we see our late-season snow events go into the middle of April,” he said. “I wouldn’t rule out another storm system or two.”
Andrew Mangham, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service, said any moisture is welcome in the state right now.
A snowstorm that passed through last week dropped well over 20 inches of snow in some of the northern regions of the state, building up the snowpack and adding to the expected spring runoff, he said.
Wednesday’s storm will likely bring snow to the mountains, Overpeck said. The chance for precipitation in the Santa Fe area is 50 percent — including a chance of snow, he added.
The forecasters were not yet certain whether Sunday’s storm would bring rain or snow. But they expect high winds, leading to increased fire danger.
