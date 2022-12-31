ALBUQUERQUE — Mary Jean Garcia and her business partners sold their cars and personal belongings, dipped into savings and emptied retirement accounts to open La Tiendita de Motita, a cannabis dispensary in Albuquerque’s South Valley, the rough-and-tumble neighborhood they grew up in.

The former Albuquerque teacher, along with three of the four other women, quit their jobs as educators to open the Isleta Boulevard dispensary five months ago.

To obtain a license, they were required by the state Cannabis Control Division to develop a company policy called a social equity plan that would encourage and promote hiring people who are either minorities or who have been victims of the nation’s so-called war on drugs.

