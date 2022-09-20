021722 jw preschool3.jpg

Topher Langer, 3, paints snow with a spray bottle full of pink watercolor in February while playing outside at La Casita preschool in Santa Fe. State lawmakers were briefed Tuesday on declining birthrates in New Mexico, which typically portends a later drop in school enrollments.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

As the state’s 89 school districts await next month’s updated student enrollment data, lawmakers on a legislative task force got what some called sobering news on state population trends and how they will affect the number of students who attend New Mexico’s public schools.

Experts testifying Tuesday before the Public School Capital Outlay Oversight Task Force said younger adults in New Mexico are not having babies as often as they have in the past — a phenomenon that is combining with the state’s inability to attract or retain younger adults raising families and a rise in the population of older residents.

The result, they said, is a drop in enrollment for public schools.

