People swarming to Rio en Medio Trail near Santa Fe are causing conflicts with neighbors and abusing the wooded area, prompting forest and county officials to consider closing the trailhead.
The 7-mile trail north of downtown has surged in popularity as people seek relief from quarantine. However, access to the trailhead is a single-lane county road that crosses private property, with public parking for only three or four vehicles.
Community members have complained to Santa Fe National Forest and Santa Fe County officials that some visitors are tossing trash on people’s property and along the trail, damaging the historic acequia, parking illegally, trespassing and urinating and defecating near the river, the community’s primary water source.
“The Rio en Medio Trail follows a beautiful mountain stream that passes by a cascading waterfall,” Española District Ranger Sandy Hurlocker said in a statement. “We understand why hikers love this trail, perhaps almost too much, but we also understand the community’s frustrations. It is up to everyone to recreate responsibly and respect both private property and public lands.”
After talking with residents, forest and county officials might close access to the trail temporarily while looking for ways to provide more parking to visitors.
In the meantime, visitors should not block residents’ driveways, park on the shoulder or block other vehicles in the designated parking area, Santa Fe National Forest officials said.
