Andre Montoya, 16, pops a wheelie Wednesday as his friend, Anthony Martinez, 16, watches while cruising downtown on their motorcycles.
spotlight
Photo Feature
POP GOES THE TEENAGER
- James Carson
-
- Updated
- 0
James Carson
Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Author petitions to change name of DeVargas Center
- India Palace vandalized in racist attack
- Police: Suspect in custody following SWAT operation on Acequia Madre
- New Mexico's coronavirus infection rate drops
- Public Education Department releases plan for reopening schools
- New Mexico Legislature sends $7B solvency bill to governor
- Lujan Grisham delays phase 2 of New Mexico reopening
- Many Santa Fe visitors ditching masks
- Election changes pass House after revote
- Scaled-back budget heads to Senate
Images
Videos
Commented
- Forrest Fenn confirms his treasure has been found (110)
- India Palace vandalized in racist attack (72)
- De Vargas statue removed; overnight attempt to move Plaza obelisk fails (70)
- Cowboys for Trump leader calls for Democratic leaders to be executed (58)
- Santa Fe mayor calls for removal of controversial monuments, statue of Spanish conquistador (52)
- Activists take aim at statues of Spanish conqueror Juan de Oñate (51)
- Santa Fe City Council requires face masks to be worn in public (51)
- Lujan Grisham delays phase 2 of New Mexico reopening (44)
- SFPD officer-involved shooting under investigation (39)
- Plaza demonstration embraces reconciliation as city moves to remove controversial monuments (38)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.