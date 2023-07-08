TIMBERON

From his home on the former site of a fire lookout tower, Charlie Marshall has expansive views of the forested hills around the community of Timberon, where he had hoped to spend his early retirement in rural idyll.

But over the three decades he’s lived there, his dreams have gradually unraveled. Today, due to water shortages and alarming infrastructure failures, the reality is “worse than a Third World country,” he said.

Searchlight New Mexico is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to investigative reporting in New Mexico.

