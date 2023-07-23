New Mexico has no natural connection to Mississippi. But for decades, New Mexico has maintained a selfish appreciation of the Deep South’s poorest state.
Each time New Mexico finished 49th in educational achievement or another important ranking of the 50 states, someone in power would proclaim, “Thank God for Mississippi.”
This year is different. Mississippi sits two spots ahead of last-place New Mexico in the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s ratings on child well-being.
With Mississippi on the rise, at least a little, New Mexico is in political league with another Southern state. That would be Alabama, a place with a long record of suppressing the vote based on skin color.
During the last year, the dominant political parties in New Mexico and Alabama each employed gerrymandering to redraw congressional districts. Both decisions were challenged in lawsuits.
The U.S. Supreme Court, even with its conservative majority, ruled Alabama Republicans violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting the power of Black voters. The justices decided Alabama’s governor and Legislature should reconfigure congressional districts.
Alabama’s Republican politicians last week did a lousy job of editing their handiwork. The basic deficiency identified by the Supreme Court remains, and the Alabamians in power know it.
What’s happened isn’t as outrageous as the days when then-Alabama Gov. George Wallace promised segregation forever. But Alabama’s sitting governor and Republican legislators defied the Supreme Court so they could weaken the voting power of an ethnic group.
The politics of redistricting in New Mexico are no better than Alabama’s.
New Mexico’s congressional districts were reshaped by Democrats, who control the Legislature and the Governor’s Office. Democrats also dominate the state Supreme Court, but the five justices did the right thing in ordering another review by a lower court of the politically tilted districts.
I’ve written extensively about how Democrats tore apart communities of interest in New Mexico to diminish Republicans’ clout in the 2nd Congressional District. It worked, at least so far.
One-term Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell lost the seat last year when the redrawn boundaries took effect. Her defeat put all of New Mexico’s congressional districts in the hands of Democrats, just as the legislative majority intended.
State Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, told me he is confident the judicial system will keep the Democrats’ system in place. But Cervantes also was sure the legal challenge to his party’s gerrymandering would be thrown out by the state Supreme Court.
“I was amused by your piece saying I was as wrong as a politician can be,” Cervantes wrote to me in a text message. “A bit premature of you I’d say. But I stand by my statement. The lawsuit is going nowhere. ... The Court will uphold the districts. Mark my words.”
I answered: “Consider your words marked. So far, you’re not the second coming of Jimmy the Greek.”
“Funny,” Cervantes replied. “But it’s my business to predict court outcomes and application of the laws. We’ll know the outcome and can settle up then.”
The New Mexico Supreme Court in its order keeping alive the legal challenge said a certain degree of partisanship is constitutionally allowable in redistricting.
“At this stage in the proceedings, it is unnecessary to determine the precise degree that is permissible so long as the degree is not egregious in intent and effect,” the court’s order states.
Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines egregious as “Conspicuous. Especially conspicuously bad. Flagrant.”
Splitting the cities of Roswell, Hobbs and Artesia into two different congressional districts was flagrant dilution of voting power. Those changes, and dividing Chaves County into three districts, had one purpose only: To deplete Herrell’s political base.
A skilled trial attorney, Cervantes has won large monetary awards for injured clients. This case is a different animal.
Cervantes, his fellow Democrats in the Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham created districts that sprawl like salamanders.
Their contortions tore apart communities of interest. A judge can put them back together again, though the price will be high.
Lujan Grisham and Democratic lawmakers have taxpayer-funded lawyers to argue for the bad boundaries they enshrined in law.
Tim Jennings, the Democratic mayor of Roswell, joined Republicans in suing Lujan Grisham and the rest. Preventing fellow Democrats from diluting the votes of communities was more important to Jennings than manipulating political boundaries so his party could win the 2nd District.
Jennings talks about redistricting as if reason and social order ought to matter. His adversaries see the world differently.
Republican politicians in Alabama and most of their Democratic counterparts in New Mexico are happy to manipulate boundaries to change election outcomes.
Winning is everything, and coloring outside the lines is encouraged.