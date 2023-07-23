New Mexico has no natural connection to Mississippi. But for decades, New Mexico has maintained a selfish appreciation of the Deep South’s poorest state.

Each time New Mexico finished 49th in educational achievement or another important ranking of the 50 states, someone in power would proclaim, “Thank God for Mississippi.”

This year is different. Mississippi sits two spots ahead of last-place New Mexico in the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s ratings on child well-being.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at

msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you