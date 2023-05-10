City of Santa Fe Wastewater Division Director Mike Dozier uncovers filters used to strain the effluent, one of several treatment stages, Tuesday during a tour of the Santa Fe wastewater treatment plant near the airport. The plant is struggling to recover after a chain reaction of problems that officials say began with a ruptured sludge line.
City of Santa Fe Wastewater Division Director Mike Dozier uncovers filters used to strain the effluent, one of several treatment stages, Tuesday during a tour of the Santa Fe wastewater treatment plant near the airport. The plant is struggling to recover after a chain reaction of problems that officials say began with a ruptured sludge line.
A line break in the city of Santa Fe's wastewater treatment plant on Paseo Real was to blame for several months of rising levels of potentially harmful E. coli bacteria in effluent released from the facility, wastewater officials said.
They recently proposed a new plan for reducing E. coli levels that includes an engineering assessment to "identify any conditions that may help optimizing treatment." The move comes after the city hired a firm to create a new long-term master plan for the aging plant, which has struggled in recent years to sufficiently remove contaminants, leading to violations of state and federal discharge permits and the need to replace effluent with raw river water and even potable water for irrigation.
Officials at the treatment plant were told in recent weeks by the state Environment Department to stop transferring effluent to area parks, golf courses and fields for irrigation until the treated wastewater complies with E. coli restrictions in its state permit.
The city issued an emergency contract in April to construct a pipeline that could bring raw river water to the city-owned Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe golf course. The Santa Fe Country Club golf course — which has a long-standing contract to receive effluent from the city to water its courses — has in recent weeks been irrigating with potable water, city Utilities Director John Dupuis said last week.
The city's Municipal Recreation Sports Complex and The Downs at Santa Fe, a venue south of the city owned by Pojoaque Pueblo, also irrigated with effluent. Dupuis said connections for raw water have been constructed for the complex.
Cities utilities staff did not provide data Wednesday on the amount of potable and raw water that was has been used to irrigate the properties, citing a need for more time to gather the information.
Instead of reusing the effluent, the wastewater treatment plant has been releasing tainted water into the Santa Fe River, which violates the terms of a discharge permit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
EPA spokeswoman Jennah Durant indicated in an email Tuesday the agency has not yet taken action against the city.
"We are still reviewing the exceedances to determine their severity and whether an enforcement action is appropriate," she wrote.
Since 2020, the plant has logged levels of pollutants such as E. coli, phosphorus, nitrogen and copper in treated wastewater that exceed state and federal limits, according to a January 2022 EPA inspection report provided by Durant.
City Wastewater Division Director Michael Dozier said the highest E. coli level in recent weeks was measured two days apart in late April. The amount was around 20 times the level of the bacteria allowed under the plant's state discharge permit and more than six times the EPA limit.
E. coli is a pathogen that can indicate the presence of fecal matter and, therefore, other dangerous bacteria, according to the EPA. Common symptoms from the illness are vomiting and diarrhea.
"Individuals who swim or come in contact with water with elevated levels of E. coli and other fecal indicator organisms are at an increased risk of getting sick because of potential exposure to fecal pathogens," information from the agency states.
Dozier said he was hoping recent work and consulting by emergency contractors, as well as plans to partially shut down the plant in the coming days for cleaning, would bring the levels back into compliance.
"The main issue is, what caused all of this, all of the chain reactions to get us where we're at right now, is our sludge wasting line ruptured open," Dozier said, adding solid sludge that accumulated in the facility for about four days after the line break began a sequence of problems wastewater employees have failed to remedy nearly two months later.
Avery Young, an environmental scientist who works for the state Environment Department's Groundwater Quality Bureau, said the plant's recent high E. coli levels continued and worsened, pushing the department to pursue a corrective action plan.
"This is definitely higher severity than it has been in the past because of the longevity of this issue," Young said, adding she understood the recent sludge line break went unattended for several days, leading to enduring problems at the plant.
The high E. coli levels "stemmed from that issue," she said, "but it does seem like there are other issues going on with the treatment system."
The plant, which began operating in 1963, has experienced periodic malfunctions and service interruptions in recent years.
The state Environment Department is requiring the plant to lower E. coli levels to permit standards for 30 days before it can begin transporting treated water for reuse.
Young said the agency's staff made the call "in order for NMED to be able to ensure the safety of the water that is being discharged to these facilities that have very high public exposure."
She said the issues at the facility might mean the city needs to replace the aging facility.
"It might not be the only fix," Young said, "but it seems that based on the age of the plant and the frequency of the issues, a significant upgrade or plant replacement should be considered at this point."
A corrective action plan, which should detail the steps officials will take to bring the effluent back into compliance, was submitted to the Environment Department by wastewater officials May 1.
The plan includes repairs to two clarifiers, which help to remove suspended solids from water. Dozier said the work will cost $30,000 and should take place in the coming weeks.
An assessment of the facility and its processes was performed by water and wastewater engineering firm Carollo Engineers on May 4, Dozier said.
The firm was contracted recently to develop a new master plan for the treatment plant, at an expense of $300,000. The new plan will "project equipment needs, regulatory changes and process improvements over a 20-year period," according to a city memorandum.
Dozier and Dupuis said they have not yet figured out what it will take to curb the E. coli levels.
Dupuis said rebuilding the treatment plant is a "meaningful consideration," and such a project would need to be implemented over time in a "phased approach."
"It seems to me that the current concern is that we haven’t identified a nuance in our plant that’s causing these variations in E. coli," Dupuis said. "There’s likely some simpler fix that isn’t a complete plant rebuild. That’s an obvious conclusion, but it doesn’t mean that it isn’t hard to find and figure out."