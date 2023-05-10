A line break in the city of Santa Fe's wastewater treatment plant on Paseo Real was to blame for several months of rising levels of potentially harmful E. coli bacteria in effluent released from the facility, wastewater officials said.

They recently proposed a new plan for reducing E. coli levels that includes an engineering assessment to "identify any conditions that may help optimizing treatment." The move comes after the city hired a firm to create a new long-term master plan for the aging plant, which has struggled in recent years to sufficiently remove contaminants, leading to violations of state and federal discharge permits and the need to replace effluent with raw river water and even potable water for irrigation.

Officials at the treatment plant were told in recent weeks by the state Environment Department to stop transferring effluent to area parks, golf courses and fields for irrigation until the treated wastewater complies with E. coli restrictions in its state permit.

Recommended for you