050923 jw water treatment1.jpg

City of Santa Fe Wastewater Division Director Mike Dozier uncovers filters used to strain the effluent, one of several treatment stages, Tuesday during a tour of the Santa Fe wastewater treatment plant near the airport. The plant is struggling to recover after a chain reaction of problems that officials say began with a ruptured sludge line.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

A line break in the city of Santa Fe’s wastewater treatment plant on Paseo Real was to blame for several months of rising levels of potentially harmful E. coli bacteria in effluent released from the facility, wastewater officials said.

They recently proposed a new plan for reducing E. coli levels that includes an engineering assessment to “identify any conditions that may help optimizing treatment.” The move comes after the city hired a firm to create a new long-term master plan for the aging plant, which has struggled in recent years to sufficiently remove contaminants, leading to violations of state and federal discharge permits and the need to replace effluent with raw river water and even potable water for irrigation.

Officials at the treatment plant were told in recent weeks by the state Environment Department to stop transferring effluent to area parks, golf courses and fields for irrigation until the treated wastewater complies with E. coli restrictions in its state permit.

050923 jw water treatment2.jpg

Wastewater Division Director Mike Dozier shows where aeration tanks are controlled during a tour of the Santa Fe wastewater treatment plant Tuesday.
050923 jw water treatment4.jpg

Wastewater Division Director Mike Dozier pulls a water sample from the outflow stream Tuesday during a tour of the Santa Fe wastewater treatment plant.
050923 jw water treatment3.jpg

Workers monitor the aeration tanks Tuesday at the Santa Fe wastewater treatment plant.

Recommended for you