New Mexico’s great divide has widened since this month’s election. Steve Pearce and Brian Egolf share the blame.
Pearce and Egolf, white men in positions of power, have nothing else in common except a capacity for driving wedges between people in the worst of times.
Pearce, chairman of the state Republican Party, predicted a victory in New Mexico for President Donald Trump. Pearce said Trump would pull off the upset on the strength of Hispanic voters, as though they were monolithic in supporting his candidate.
After Trump lost New Mexico and the presidential election, Pearce joined the crowd pushing baseless claims of rampant voter fraud in a half-dozen states.
“This race is not over. Mysterious ballots have continued to pour in moving the vote away from President Trump,” Pearce’s state party said in a press handout. “Donate to President Trump’s legal fund to help him fight voter fraud and win this election.”
The truth is different from Pearce’s account, and it carries no hint of mystery.
Most voters favored Democrat Joe Biden over Trump. The people spoke, but Trump doesn’t want to listen.
As for Pearce, he once again has crossed the line from political spin to hypocrisy.
As a congressman, Pearce voted for a bill to reduce frivolous lawsuits. As the Republican nominee for New Mexico’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2008, Pearce said health care costs would diminish by ending frivolous lawsuits.
Now Pearce supports Trump’s frivolity, advocating for lawsuits that waste judges’ time and taxpayers’ money.
Even worse, Pearce solicits donations to finance the limping litigation of a lame-duck president while around 107,000 people in New Mexico are unemployed.
The next time state Republicans decide to make tort reform their priority, they can call Pearce as an expert witness.
Democrats should have been getting a good laugh at Pearce’s expense, but Egolf spoiled the moment for his side.
A Santa Fe Democrat who is speaker of the state House of Representatives, Egolf revealed himself as someone willing to manipulate legislative boundaries for political gain.
In particular, Egolf mentioned New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District. Since Republican Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo had just ousted a freshman Democrat in the 2nd District, Egolf’s comment sounded like a plan for gerrymandering.
“Next time it’ll be a different district and we’ll have to see what that means for Republican chances to hold it,” he said.
New Mexico only has three congressional districts. Albuquerque and a few neighboring towns make up one. Another covers Southern New Mexico, and the third stretches across the northern half of the state.
There’s not much room for drastic change unless lawmakers want to risk the backlash of splitting Albuquerque into separate districts.
Egolf considered his comment about redrawing the 2nd District to be innocent enough. He tried to recover with a written statement saying redistricting would not be a partisan issue.
But the damage was done. With Democrats in control of the Governor’s Office and both houses of the state Legislature, everyone knows they can be a juggernaut in changing political boundaries.
State legislators probably won’t begin redistricting until the second half of 2021. Already clear is it will again turn into a protracted and expensive court case.
Egolf’s comment will benefit Republicans when they sue on grounds of unfairness. They can claim the speaker’s mindset was to manipulate redistricting to take back the one congressional seat Republicans hold in New Mexico.
It’s the natural instinct of political animals to grab for any advantage. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was happy to block one nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court and speed along another, all to advance his party’s interests. Winning goes to the side with the greatest numbers — and the sharpest claws.
After a bitter national campaign and Trump’s refusal to congratulate or even acknowledge his successor, the country is as divided as ever.
New Mexico is no different. Grudge matches go on with no sign of the political parties setting aside the election and pulling together to blunt the coronavirus.
If you’re keeping score, the disease is winning.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.