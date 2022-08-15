Growing up in a tiny town with a one-room schoolhouse on a Native reservation in South Dakota, state Rep. Liz Thomson and her six siblings all got along well.
Of course, the siblings had their fair share of typical spats, but the six sisters and their late brother were close.
Their rural surroundings didn’t give them much choice.
“We had to be our siblings’ friends because there was no one else around, essentially,” Thomson recalled with fondness in her voice.
“If you didn’t play with your siblings, you didn’t play,” she said. “I mean, looking back, our closest neighbor was probably a mile away, and whether they had kids or not was a different story.”
So is the siblings’ relationship these days — and the November general election is putting it out on full display.
Thomson, 62, a progressive Democrat who was first elected in 2012 and has represented the district continuously since 2017 (she lost the 2014 election but won the seat back two years later), is running for reelection in House District 24, which encompasses one of the older parts of Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights.
Her older sister, Mary Ingham, 67, is also on the ballot but for a different legislative seat. She’s running for House District 10, a heavily Democratic district that covers the far South Valley in unincorporated Bernalillo County and parts of southeast Albuquerque.
Unlike her sister, though, Ingham is a staunch pro-life Republican.
“It’s kind of an uncommon thing for two of us to be crazy enough to do this,” Ingham joked.
“It is a humorous thing to consider, especially in like being on the opposite sides of the fence, so to speak,” she said later. “I think it’s a point of interest for a lot of people that it happened that way, and I think it is a microcosm of the state that there are people [within the same family] who have different values and different beliefs.”
Their differences extend much more deeply than mere party affiliation.
Although Ingham was less forthcoming about the situation, Thomson said her sister’s decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine caused a rift among the siblings, who had remained “really close” until the pandemic hit.
“Since COVID started, there has been shift,” Thomson said.
Ingham “is a COVID — well, she didn’t get the vaccination, I’ll just say that, and that was difficult for a lot of members of our family,” Thomson said. “I don’t want to talk about who or what, but certain partners, I’ll say, have major health things that COVID would be really, really bad, and she and her husband didn’t get vaccinated, and that really created a rift in the family because we were all trying to protect the person who had no immunity, so we distanced ourselves from them just purely health-wise.”
Thomson said she and her other sisters were “very cognizant” of COVID-19, wore face masks and got their vaccines as soon as they could.
“Our mom was a nurse,” she said, adding her mother worked with kids with polio during her training.
“My mom was terrified of her kids getting polio, and my oldest sister told me recently that when the polio vaccine was developed, my mom was almost giddy” that she could vaccinate three of her daughters at the time, she said.
“She would always say to us, ‘People who don’t believe in vaccines haven’t seen the diseases. I’ve seen the diseases. You all are getting vaccinated for anything, for everything, as soon as you can,’ ” Thomson recalled. “That’s how we were all raised. The remaining sisters were all excited to get their COVID vaccines, and Mary chose not to do that, and that really did cause a rift.”
Ingham declined to disclose whether or not she’s been vaccinated against COVID-19 or how she feels about the vaccine.
“Our health information is private, so I don’t really want to put that out there for the newspaper,” she said.
Ingham, however, said the COVID-19 vaccine played a part in the falling out with her sister.
“It hurts my heart,” she said, adding she and her sister are “slowly” working to reconcile their relationship and spoke recently at a family reunion in Oregon.
“I really look forward to building bridges while I’m in office with my family and also with other people,” she said. “I feel like part of the issue is that the media has really driven a narrative against people who, you know, may or may not be vaccinated. That’s not good. I think we need to look at facts and trust people in health care.”
Ingham said New Mexico’s COVID-19 restrictions were overreaching.
“As we know now, COVID had the biggest impact on the elderly,” she said. “The children were not vulnerable, so I think to take them out of school, to close the schools, to have that liberty taken away and the ability for them to learn, we’re looking now at the impact of that, of children losing two years of their education.”
Despite their political and personal differences, both said they would work across the aisle if both won election.
“I’m sure there are things we could, I would hope, that we could agree on,” said Thomson, who, like her older sister, pursued a career in physical therapy.
They wouldn’t be the first siblings to serve in the Legislature if they win their races.
At least 12 sets of siblings, including four brothers named Montoya who were in office around the 1960s and 1970s, have served in the New Mexico Legislature, Senior Legislative Librarian Joanne Vandestreek said.
Vandestreek said one of the listings in the state’s database has question marks next to it and she would need more time to research whether there have been 13 sets of siblings in the Legislature.
Two pairs served at the same time: Rep. Abel McBride and Sen. Robert McBride and Sen. Michael Sanchez and former House Speaker Raymond Sanchez.
The November election will determine whether Thomson and Ingham will be the third set of siblings to serve concurrently.
Ingham is running against Democrat G. Andrés Romero, who has served in the state House of Representatives since 2015.
Romero said his opponent’s relationship to a Democratic colleague in the House isn’t a factor in his campaign. He said he didn’t ask Thomson to endorse his candidacy, adding he doesn’t typically ask his colleagues for their endorsement.
“It’s just a usual election cycle, honestly,” he said.
Thomson’s opponent, Khalid Emshadi, is taking a different approach. Last month, he tweeted a photo of himself with Ingham and her husband, Stewart, calling them his “true supporters” to win against Thomson in November.
“They told me, ‘Khalid, we support you. We need you to win,’ ” he said. “When we took that picture, the picture was on [Ingham’s] request. She said, ‘Khalid, post it, and we wish you all the best to win the race against Liz.’ ”
Thomson said she was “a little disappointed” to see the photo on Twitter.
“We were raised that we’re family,” she said. “Of course, we have our squabbles and stuff, but in public, you still are family and you support each other even if you aren’t necessarily thrilled with what the other person is doing or whatever, so it felt kind of like a slap in the face that she would support my opponent.”
Asked whether she had endorsed Emshadi, Ingham initially declined to answer the question.
“I support my sister as a sister … and I support people who have the values that I have in terms of voters,” she said.
Ingham went on to say she can’t vote in Thomson and Emshadi’s legislative race because she lives in a different district. Asked who she would vote for if she did, Ingham reiterated her pro-life stance and said she would “support the candidate that has that same view of life and that would be Mr. Emshadi.”
Emshadi called Ingham, who ran unsuccessfully against Sen. Micheal Padilla two years ago, a conservative woman who believes in God, family and country.
“The other people, they don’t. I mean her sister,” he said.
Thomson, who is unapologetically progressive, said everyone should have the opportunity to throw their hat in the ring.
“She says people in the South Valley deserve an option, and that’s fine,” she said. “I don’t agree with her politics.”
Thomson said she’s considered burying the hatchet with her sister.
“I miss her, and I considered it, but COVID is still here, and she’s still not vaccinated,” she said. “I still love my sister. I’ll always love my sister. She’ll always be my sister, but at this point in time, the selfishness is too much for me to deal with.”
Although they spoke recently, Ingham said her relationship with her sister is “pretty distant.”
“COVID has been a big factor in that,” she said. “It’s been rough. It’s divided a lot of families, and it’s quite sad.”
While she and Thomson “live separate lives,” Ingham said they have mutual respect for each other.
“We’ll always love each other and always be sisters,” she said.