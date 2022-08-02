The crime often goes unreported, with victims too scared to reach out for help: adults and children coerced into working jobs for little or no pay, including in the sex trade.

“It is the most vulnerable among us who are victims,” U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, a New Mexico Democrat, said Tuesday at a human trafficking awareness training session for local law enforcement.

She and others involved in the training, held at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, said victims hide in plain sight, even at local businesses.

