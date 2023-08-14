Lt. Gov. Howie Morales greets Karli La Cour, a 911 operator for the city of Albuquerque and vice president of AFSCME Local 2962, before a news conference Monday to draw attention to staffing shortages in the public sector, including in state government.
ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico’s largest city has been forced to cut bus routes because it doesn’t have enough drivers.
Its Solid Waste Department also is woefully short of drivers, putting the burden of making sure the city’s trash and recycling gets picked up on its existing workforce.
“We don’t even have enough solid waste drivers to have normal shifts every day — we have to use forced overtime,” Mayor Tim Keller said Monday during an event to highlight what the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the largest trade union of public employees in the U.S., calls a public sector staffing crisis.
“People ask me all the time, ‘How can we help the city?’ ” Keller said. “I will tell you by far and away, the number one way anyone can help the city is to at least tell someone or be aware of or share the fact that we have jobs available.”
The city of Albuquerque isn’t unique.
State government, for example, which has a vacancy rate of 23%, is holding a rapid-hire event Tuesday to try to fill dozens of positions in the embattled Children, Youth and Families Department.
“We are working to try to get at least 150 people hired, onboarded, trained and supported to really meet the needs of New Mexico families, to keep our children safe and to invest in child well-being in the state — critical areas,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during Monday’s event, part of a nationwide AFSCME bus tour to sound the alarm on labor shortages in the public sector and emphasize the importance of staffing the so-called front lines that provide critical services.
Lujan Grisham lauded the benefits of working in the public sector, including health care coverage and a pension.
“This is a state that’s also making sure that we hear our workforce: free child care, free access to universal early childhood education, more investments, highest paid educators in the Southwest,” she said.
The push to hire in state government comes months after union members complained the governor was dissuading existing and potential employees from joining the workforce by rescinding its telework policy.
“Front lines means being available where people need you, and we’ll figure out where we go from there,” the governor said during a brief interview after the news conference.
Asked whether the state’s decision to require employees to report to the office has affected its ability to hire, Lujan Grisham noted there wasn’t a mass exodus of state employees as some had predicted and that vacancy rates have remained about the same.
“Put that in your article,” she said.
However, Connie Derr, executive director of AFSCME Council 18, said she believes the state’s decision to end its remote work policy is affecting hiring.
“I think that we have to be flexible with that as we’re moving forward,” she said.
While some jobs clearly require employees not to work from home, others don’t, she said.
“The work environment is changing, and we’ve got to keep up with that,” she said. “I think through negotiations with the union that we really need to find out what workers want.”
While remote work may be an issue for some prospective employees, Derr said she doesn’t know why the public sector is generally struggling to fill jobs.
“It’s a head scratcher,” she said. “There’s no definitive answer to it. People are just making selections on what they really want to do.”
AFSCME Council 18 President Casey Padilla said government agencies need to be more proactive.
“I think we’re reactive,” he said. “Once we hit an area where we’re short in staffing, we haven’t really gotten that word out because many people don’t even know the benefits that we have or what we have to offer.”
Monday’s event, which included a hiring fair at the union’s labor hall, drew several prospective employees.
Jose Valdez, a recent graduate of Albuquerque’s Rio Grande High School, said he’s looking for a job that will allow him to work full-time and attend Central New Mexico Community College, where he plans to study welding. He said he was hopeful he would be able to find a job with a government agency after the hiring event.
“A bunch of them told me they’re looking to hire,” he said. “I got the vibe that they are trying to hire me.”
While private sector jobs have largely recovered from the pandemic, Derr said the public sector is lagging.
A recent report by the Tax Policy Center found state and local public employment remains below its pre-pandemic peak.
“Our communities simply cannot continue to function without the everyday heroes who keep our streets clean, who take our kids to school, who keep our communities safe, ensure our water is safe to drink, process assistance to families in need and so much more,” Derr said during the news conference. “We need more people doing this essential work — a lot more.”