Lt. Gov. Howie Morales greets Karli La Cour, a 911 operator for the city of Albuquerque and vice president of AFSCME Local 2962, before a news conference Monday to draw attention to staffing shortages in the public sector, including in state government.

 Daniel J. Chacón/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico’s largest city has been forced to cut bus routes because it doesn’t have enough drivers.

Its Solid Waste Department also is woefully short of drivers, putting the burden of making sure the city’s trash and recycling gets picked up on its existing workforce.

“We don’t even have enough solid waste drivers to have normal shifts every day — we have to use forced overtime,” Mayor Tim Keller said Monday during an event to highlight what the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the largest trade union of public employees in the U.S., calls a public sector staffing crisis.

