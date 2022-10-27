A politician’s first commandment is to be a relentless self-promoter. The second is to make sure everyone gets his name right.
Paul Pacheco took a different tack, following one rule but violating the other. Still, his strategy remains true to self-serving politics.
During his two terms as a state representative, Pacheco said he wanted to bring attention to his Portuguese heritage. He always pronounced his last name Pah-CHEEK-o. He was a stickler about it, politely correcting people who got it wrong.
Circumstances have changed, and so has the sound of Pacheco’s surname.
As the Republican nominee for sheriff of Bernalillo County, he recently ran a broadcast ad in which he calls himself Pah-CHECK-o. He shifted to a pronunciation commonly used by people of Mexican descent.
Pacheco’s turnabout was abrupt. In an interview Oct. 14 on radio station KKOB, he said: “My mother on her deathbed made me promise not to change the pronunciation, even though four of my brothers did.”
Ten days later, Pacheco released an ad attacking his opponent, Democrat John Allen. A woman narrating the ad called the Republican nominee Pah-CHECK-o. Then Pacheco himself abandoned the way he had always pronounced his name. “I’m Paul Pah-CHECK-o and I approved this message,” he said, embracing what he used to call a mispronunciation.
Pacheco did not respond to requests for comment on his revised surname. Allen was more talkative. He found Pacheco’s maneuver to be a model of pandering.
“He’s actually been rude to people if they called him Pah-CHECK-o,” Allen said. “I’m getting a lot of comments about it. One message said, ‘Did someone tell him to cater to Hispanic voters?’ ”
Pacheco was a friendly sort in the Legislature, cordial to Democrats and available to the media. More than anything, he was loyal to then-Gov. Susana Martinez, a fellow Republican.
He carried several bills for Martinez, including the one she coveted most. Martinez tried for years to repeal a law that allows people without proof of immigration status to obtain a New Mexico driver’s license.
Pacheco claimed scheming immigrants were getting a driver’s license in New Mexico, then simply exchanging it for a driver’s license from Georgia, Texas or any number of other states with more restrictive laws. Pacheco had it wrong. No state had the loose system he described. He kept repeating the false statements anyway.
A Democrat defeated Pacheco in the 2016 election, but the Martinez administration found a position for him. Pacheco was hired as deputy secretary of the Corrections Department, a political appointment that paid $103,000 a year.
Pacheco had no background in running prisons, but he was a veteran of law enforcement. He worked for 27 years as a police officer in Albuquerque before retiring.
Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham was elected governor in 2018, putting Pacheco’s political job in jeopardy. The outgoing Martinez administration protected him. Executives of the Corrections Department moved Pacheco from management to a different six-figure job where he could not be fired except for just cause.
Pacheco’s personal history also includes a bankruptcy. He attributed it to a failed attempt to establish an indoor soccer league in Albuquerque.
In his campaign for sheriff, Pacheco has highlighted professional failings by Democrat Allen. It might be Pacheco’s strongest plank.
As a rookie state police officer in 1999, Allen admits he illegally searched a toolbox after he pulled over a truck driver for a traffic violation. The toolbox contained a stash of cocaine.
Allen’s search and his seizure of the drug were illegal. He told me he should have dropped the case. Instead, Allen and the government were embarrassed in criminal court.
Pacheco says Allen committed perjury as he tried to cover his tracks. Allen’s version is different. He says he did a poor job preparing for the case and was foggy about details when he testified.
A subsequent civil suit over the illegal search led to a settlement and a payout of approximately $30,000, a terrific outcome for a defendant charged with trafficking cocaine.
“We should have done a search warrant for the whole truck,” Allen said. “Not only was I ashamed and pissed at myself, it changed my career.”
He said he admitted to doing a bad job in that case and learned from his errors. Allen moved from the New Mexico State Police to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. He advanced to supervisory positions, including a posting as a sergeant in the homicide unit.
Allen now teaches constitutional protections to cadets prepping for jobs in law enforcement. He revisits the case he bungled as an example to learn from, says his campaign manager.
Ethnicity figures in his rough campaign against Pacheco. If Allen wins, he would be the first Black person elected sheriff of Bernalillo County and perhaps in all of New Mexico.
Pacheco now describes his heritage as Portuguese and Spanish. His late mother’s wish notwithstanding, he’s pronouncing his surname for maximum political value.