James Hallinan, a well-known political consultant who served as a spokesman for various elected officials and campaigns, died Thursday.
He was 40.
His death was announced Saturday by the Southwest Public Policy Institute, of which Hallinan was a founding board member. No cause of death was provided.
"His untimely departure has left a void in the hearts of all who knew him, as well as the broader community that he served with unwavering dedication," the institute, a public policy think tank, wrote in a news release.
"James Hallinan's legacy will forever endure through the invaluable contributions he made to the field of public policy and political consulting," the news release states. "As a founding board member, he leaves behind a lasting impact on the Institute's continued pursuit of excellence."
The news release included a statement from his sister, Marisa, who said, "With much sadness we share that our beloved and brilliant brother and son, James Hallinan, died on Thursday. At this time of deep sadness, we thank you for your conveyed sentiments and support."
Hallinan, who lived in Arizona but visited New Mexico regularly, served as a spokesman for former Attorney General Hector Balderas and former First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna. He also served as a spokesman for various campaigns, including those of former State Auditor Brian Colón and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's first campaign for governor.
Hallinan received a $150,000 settlement from Lujan Grisham's campaign after he alleged the then-candidate for governor sexually harassed him by grabbing his crotch. The issue reemerged in attack ads during of last year's governor’s race.