U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell of New Mexico is one of four Republicans the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus is targeting in a new digital ad designed to link them to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
"When an extremist mob attacked the Capitol, Congresswoman Yvette Herrell was forced to hide," a narrator says in the 30-second ad. "But hours later, with blood still on the floors of the Capitol, she voted with Trump and helped spread the same lies that left a police officer dead and many others injured."
The ad, which includes footage of the riot and the mob clashing with police, will run initially for one week on Facebook in English and Spanish.
“Rep. Yvette Herrell led a misinformation campaign and helped spread the 'Big Lie' on social media and conservative news media outlets by sowing doubt about the presidential election results," U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, chairman of the political action committee, said in a statement. "She tried to undermine our democracy and, in doing so, she helped incite the insurrection."
Other Republican members of Congress who are being targeted in digital ads in their respective states are U.S. Reps. Mike Garcia of California, Carlos Giménez of Florida and Beth Van Duyne of Texas.
