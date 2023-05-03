Collin Neztsosie was no stranger to the Albuquerque Police Department. Its officers had transported him to the emergency room on numerous occasions when he was in the throes of a mental health crisis. He was listed in the department’s database as a person with acute psychiatric needs; in January 2022, APD assigned a specially trained crisis intervention officer to regularly check in on him. 

That same officer had promised Neztsosie police would be there whenever he heard voices in his head, family members said.

“The cops told him if you have any trouble, any issues, you feel suicidal, you want to hurt somebody, you want to hurt yourself, call 911,” his sister, Natasha Neztsosie, recounted. 

