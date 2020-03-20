While people are drastically changing their everyday lives amid COVID-19, law enforcement officers across the state still have to respond to routine calls and emergencies.
Although many more people than normal are staying at home, it does not mean crime just stops.
Posted each morning on the city's website are the hot sheets, a list of calls Santa Fe police officers respond to in a 24-hour period. The hit sheets typically show officers responding to domestic disputes, burglaries, robberies, gun crimes, assault and drug possession every day since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a statewide health emergency last week.
That's not going to change, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said.
"We remain ready to address any challenges that come up," Valdez said. "We still have our field personnel out there to respond to calls."
But whether these societal changes will impact the number or types of crimes in the city and county is yet to be seen.
Anecdotally, Valdez said, there has been a number of calls for disorderly conduct as well as people stealing from convenience stores and other retailers.
Though the vast majority of people are being kind, he said, that's not true for everyone.
"We want to be clear," Valdez said. "We do know that some people will try to take advantage of the situation of having businesses closed and having people home to participate in criminal activity."
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos said it is too early to say whether there has been an impact on crime in the county.
"We are still getting calls on the plethora of crimes that the deputies are responding to," Ríos said. "To say we have seen a spike, I can't say that."
Under normal circumstances, using the FBI guidelines for collecting crime data, the sheriff's office would have to access a longer period of time to determine whether there had been an increase or decrease in crime, Ríos said.
There may be a clearer picture at the end of March. The police department can compare March crime data to February, as well as to March 2019 "to see if there are different trends that have occurred that are significant," Valdez said.
The police department has also received at least one report of people trying to use COVID-19 to scam people out of money.
A picture of a text message asking the receiver to click a link to claim their $1,000 assistance check is posted to the police department's Facebook page.
Both agencies, meanwhile, are following directions from Santa Fe County Magistrate Court to stop arresting people on misdemeanor warrants for things like traffic violations, failure to pay fines and failure to appear in court.
But that does not mean the warrant will go away, Ríos said.
When a deputy learns a person has a misdemeanor warrant for their arrest, he said, they will call their supervisor who has the discretion to order their release or arrest.
If the person is not arrested, the supervisor will call the Regional Emergency Communications Center and notify dispatchers to leave the warrant in place.
"If any suspect is released on their own recognizance on a Santa Fe County Magistrate Court warrant, we'll provide a follow-up email to the court to make sure that they're aware," Ríos said.
Although there has been no official directive within the police department, Valdez said, officers can use their discretion when it comes to deciding if they should forward charges to court for less serious crimes instead of making an arrest.
People will still be arrested for violent crimes or if they pose a danger to the community, Valdez said.
"We are mindful that the jail is going to be facing a challenge themselves with the potential community spread of COVID-19," he said.
Valdez said, for example, if an officer sees someone drinking from an open container in a park and that person is able to provide proper identification, the person can be issued a citation and can call a family member for transport home.
"We still do see a great deal of people in the community trying to help people and just trying to weather the storm," Valdez said. "We do anticipate there will be a point where people will be frustrated. We just ask everyone be patient."
