ThomasWard.jpg

Thomas Ward

An Albuquerque man was arrested early Wednesday after he was accused of shooting a woman in the face with birdshot during a Valentine’s Day celebration in Edgewood.

Thomas Ward, 45, is charged with aggravated battery and negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to online court records.

Edgewood police received reports of a shooting at a home on Stanley Road shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. Officers were told a woman had been shot in the face but remained conscious and breathing.