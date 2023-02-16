An Albuquerque man was arrested early Wednesday after he was accused of shooting a woman in the face with birdshot during a Valentine’s Day celebration in Edgewood.
Thomas Ward, 45, is charged with aggravated battery and negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to online court records.
Edgewood police received reports of a shooting at a home on Stanley Road shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. Officers were told a woman had been shot in the face but remained conscious and breathing.
Ward told police he and his girlfriend were having an anniversary and Valentine’s Day celebration and invited another couple to join them. The four were drinking alcohol, Ward said, but he alleged the other man was overdoing it and “was becoming mean and aggressive.”
An argument arose between the two men and escalated when the second man pointed a gun at Ward, according to the complaint.
Ward told the responding officer he had gone back inside the home and grabbed his handgun — loaded with birdshot — from a safe. He was going to go outside and confront the man, he said, when someone began opening a door that connects the house and the garage.
He fired his gun after catching a glimpse of a weapon as the door was opening, Ward said, and then realized he had shot the other man’s girlfriend in the face.
Ward’s girlfriend gave police video of the incident, according to the complaint. The video shows the victim running into the house with her gun pointed “downward the entire time” as she approached the garage door.
Ward was booked into the Santa Fe County jail at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, according to the online jail records.
A hearing was held in Ward’s case Thursday, court records show. A judge set his interim conditions of release, but jail records did not indicate Ward had been released by Thursday evening. His next hearing is scheduled for March 1.