Santa Fe police are searching for woman accused of robbing a Subway on St. Francis Drive on Tuesday evening. 

Santa Fe police Lt. David Webb said officers responded to a call at the store around 7:45 p.m. after employees called emergency dispatch. 

When they arrived, employees said a woman wearing a dark purple jacket and glasses handed a note to the cashier demanding money, Webb said. Witnesses told police they saw a bulge in her jacket they perceived to be a gun, but added she never brandished a firearm.

After being given cash, the woman fled in a Toyota Land Cruiser that was later found abandoned by police. Webb said investigators determined the vehicle had been stolen.

Khal Spencer
Khal Spencer

If this keeps up, pretty soon some stores will be hiring people to stand to the rear of the store with a Remington 870.

Mark Ortiz

Remington 870? Is that some sort of new mask for a new variant?

Khal Spencer
Khal Spencer

Actually, it is a device that tests the ability of masks to stop 0.33" diameter particles of density 11.35 g/cc, traveling at 1240 feet per second.

