Santa Fe police are searching for woman accused of robbing a Subway on St. Francis Drive on Tuesday evening.
Santa Fe police Lt. David Webb said officers responded to a call at the store around 7:45 p.m. after employees called emergency dispatch.
When they arrived, employees said a woman wearing a dark purple jacket and glasses handed a note to the cashier demanding money, Webb said. Witnesses told police they saw a bulge in her jacket they perceived to be a gun, but added she never brandished a firearm.
After being given cash, the woman fled in a Toyota Land Cruiser that was later found abandoned by police. Webb said investigators determined the vehicle had been stolen.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
If this keeps up, pretty soon some stores will be hiring people to stand to the rear of the store with a Remington 870.
Remington 870? Is that some sort of new mask for a new variant?
Actually, it is a device that tests the ability of masks to stop 0.33" diameter particles of density 11.35 g/cc, traveling at 1240 feet per second.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.