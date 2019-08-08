After mass shootings last weekend in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, Santa Fe police remain keenly aware of the dangers of an active shooter incident, but don’t plan any major changes to security planning for major public gatherings such as theAug. 17-18 Santa Fe Indian Market.
Market-goers headed toward the Santa Fe Plaza next weekend won’t be ushered through fixed entry points, undergo bag checks or biometric scans. Don’t expect bomb-sniffing dogs. Instead, the approach will be similar to how police have monitored the crowds in the recent past — with a presence at the event, and backup nearby should they be needed.
“We don’t want to take away from the feel of it being a public event,” Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said. “We want people to enjoy being at public events. There are layers of protection and security that are in place. Some of them may not be visible to members of the public.”
Among the easily visible equipment that police have been known to deploy are mobile surveillance trailers that can raise cameras high atop a pole to provide 360-degree views. Officers also have been known to monitor downtown crowds from rooftops.
Local law enforcement agencies do have staffing issues, and these types of events typically involve overtime for officers, Valdez said.
The city police department, which is budgeted for 173 officers after recently reclassifying four positions to be unsworn patrol safety aides, has 144 officers on the force and expects another retirement this month. And of those 144 officers, 15 are police academy cadets and recent graduates.
Whereas in the past officers at big events might be assigned to help with traffic control and similar issues, now they relegate those duties to event security personnel and focus on “police services,” Valdez said.
“Heaven forbid, if a critical event were to occur,” he said, the department has trained officers to do “a rapid and immediate deployment.”
Training for response to catastrophic emergencies is not new. Valdez said the department for years has been training officers how to handle a threat posed by an armed aggressor, and has also done trainings for local schools, businesses and faith organizations. The department is now hoping to begin offering regular monthly trainings for people in the community later this year.
The Santa Fe police and fire departments have also had joint trainings on a “rescue task force” that would help police safely usher emergency medical personnel into the scene of a mass casualty event, to remove wounded people more quickly and prevent more injuries or deaths.
Valdez said the police department is trying to procure more enhanced body armor that offers greater protections against assault-style rifles, hunting rifles and certain handguns that fire high-velocity ammunition.
The SWAT and emergency response teams already have the supplemental body armor, but the department would like to have it for all officers in the field. Valdez said the first priorities would be patrol officers and detectives working investigations.
As much training as officers may have, police still rely on the public to assist, whether they notice a suspicious person or see a troubling online posting. Valdez said people should not hesitate to alert authorities, or think others will contact the police.
“Give us a call, let us know,” he said.
Concerned community members can call 911, or use the department’s nonemergency number at 505-428-3710.