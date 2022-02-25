Albuquerque police believe a dispute between two teens led to a deadly shooting Friday morning near West Mesa High School.
A sergeant who responded to reports of gunfire east of the school's football field around 8:30 a.m. attempted life-saving efforts, police Chief Harold Medina said at a news conference, but the West Mesa High student did not survive. It appeared the student had left the school building and engaged in a fight with another youth, the chief said, and was fatally shot just across the street.
It was unclear whether the suspected shooter was also a student at the school. Police have not yet named the slain student or the suspect, who remains at large. Police also did not provide their ages.
“Early indications are we have a juvenile and a firearm, and it’s a bad mix,” Medina said at the news conference, a joint event with Albuquerque Public Schools that heavily focused on rising gun violence in the city and statewide — especially among teens — and a need for more stringent gun laws.
Superintendent Scott Elder said the firearm used in the shooting did not come on campus, and students inside the building were not endangered. However, he said, the incident was "far too close."
The West Mesa High student's death comes just six months after 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove was shot and killed outside Washington Middle School in Albuquerque. A fellow student, Juan Saucedo Jr., has been charged in the death. He is suspected of using his father's gun to shoot Hargrove amid a bullying incident in which Hargrove had attempted to de-escalate a situation between Saucedo and another student.
Officials made note of Hargrove's death Friday. “We really need to work together to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Elder said.
District Attorney Raúl Torrez said there has been a failure in the state to prevent juveniles from getting their hands on firearms. He cited unsuccessful legislation addressing the problem in the legislative session that ended last week.
The District Attorney's Office will work to determine how the suspect in Friday's shooting obtained a firearm, Torrez said.
"This is and should be a wake-up call for all of us," he added.
Police and school officials said West Mesa High students sheltered in place briefly Friday morning before they were released to their parents in small groups.
Monica Armenta, a spokeswoman for Albuquerque Public Schools, described an overwhelming sense of shock and grief among students and staff at the West Mesa campus.
“The students are shaken," she said. "They’re eager, I think, to get home. They’re very quiet."
"It’s heartbreaking," she said of the fatal gun violence the district has experienced in the last six months. "Our reality is, it seems, that guns are easily available everywhere."
She added, “There is just nothing to prepare you to come onto campus and see the faces of these kids” after one of their classmates is fatally shot.
Gun violence is a rising problem throughout the community, she said, not one faced by the school district alone. “It’s really starting to play on the psyches of young kids.”
Armenta said the West Mesa campus was shut down Friday due to the large presence of police during an investigation that was expected to last most of the day. It will reopen Monday, she said, adding grief counselors were available to students and staff Friday and would return Monday. Counselors will be provided in following days as needed.
“It’s not believed that the school at any point was in any danger,” Armenta said.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, who also spoke at the news conference, released a statement on the shooting emphasizing a need for more stringent gun laws.
"Today, parents got the worst call imaginable and our community is yet again grappling with trauma caused by a young person who should not have had access to a gun," the statement said.
"We will keep pushing for gun laws that can make a difference and to strengthen conflict resolution and de-escalation across our schools — but as a community, as families and classmates, we have to be having the hard conversations," Keller continued. "If you know someone in crisis with a gun, someone who feels they were wronged and is looking for retaliation, say something. We can’t afford silence.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also released a statement decrying gun violence.
“I am devastated by the death of this young student today," she said. "... Gun violence is a scourge on our society, especially among young people — we must continue to do everything in our power to prevent these tragedies from occurring."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Mr. Mayor, sorry, but the non law abiding don't obey gun laws.
👍 A high level 0f probability that law abiding citizens of the Ukraine wish they would of had our “right”, about right now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.