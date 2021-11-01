A man accused in a fatal shooting in January now faces charges in a separate case alleging violence.
Santa Fe police issued an arrest warrant Saturday against 32-year-old Randall Lopez, who was accused in a separate incident of killing Frank Pete the night of Jan. 8 outside Las Palomas Apartments on Hopewell Street.
Lopez was charged with murder in the death of the 50-year-old Pete, but the count was dropped in May.
Lopez is now charged with kidnapping, robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after a man told police Lopez had beaten him and stolen his belongings, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Officers responded to a call Saturday from an Allsup’s convenience store on St. Michael’s Drive, where a man had walked in “beaten up” and bloody, an arrest warrant affidavit said. According to the affidavit, when police arrived, the man told them he had gone to buy drugs at a Hopewell Street apartment and was attacked by a man named “Randy,” later identified as Lopez.
The man arrived at Las Palomas Apartments late Friday, he told officers, and was greeted by “Randy” and two other people, one he knew as “the Wizard,” the affidavit said. When he sat down inside their apartment, the man said according to police, Lopez hit him in the back of the head with a flashlight and began beating him with a gun. According to the affidavit, Lopez then put a bag over his head and zip-tied his hands, the man said.
The affidavit says he told police the trio threatened to kill him if he tried to leave or move.
The man told officers Lopez blamed him for the arrest of Lopez’s half-sister, Raeann Tapia, the affidavit said.
He said he had met Tapia a few days earlier and let her borrow his car, but she never brought it back, police said. Court records show Tapia was arrested on a DWI charge Friday, and the car was seized as evidence.
While he was zip-tied, the man told police, Lopez stole his phone and shoes and attempted to steal $700 from him but could not find it.
Eventually, Lopez and the others cut off the zip-ties, according to the affidavit. They instructed him to walk toward the Sonic on 6th Street, but he said instead he ran to the Allsup’s store.
Police arrested Lopez in March on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and being a felon in possession of firearm in connection with Pete’s death.
Witnesses told police Pete had encountered Lopez outside Las Palomas Apartments to sell drugs to him. Lopez stole Pete’s backpack and then shot him twice in the back and once in the neck, police alleged in an arrest warrant affidavit.
There were numerous witnesses in the case.
State prosecutors dismissed it in May, however, with the potential to refile charges after they failed to find a key witness and determined other witnesses were “apprehensive or uncooperative,” court records show.
