Eric Rosas, suspected of causing a scare Wednesday afternoon at the Walmart Supercenter in southern Santa Fe by firing a gun in a store bathroom, spent less than a day in jail.

Online court and jail records say 33-year-old Rosas was released shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday when his slew of misdemeanor charges was dismissed for "further investigation." 

That's because the most serious charge Rosas faces in the incident — in which he is accused of fleeing in a vehicle and then crashing after firing the shot — is driving under the influence of drugs, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said.