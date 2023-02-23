Eric Rosas, suspected of causing a scare Wednesday afternoon at the Walmart Supercenter in southern Santa Fe by firing a gun in a store bathroom, spent less than a day in jail.
Online court and jail records say 33-year-old Rosas was released shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday when his slew of misdemeanor charges was dismissed for "further investigation."
That's because the most serious charge Rosas faces in the incident — in which he is accused of fleeing in a vehicle and then crashing after firing the shot — is driving under the influence of drugs, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said.
Under a DWI policy in the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, misdemeanor DWI cases are routinely dismissed after their initial filing and are later refiled when more evidence has been collected,Lt. Heinz DeLuca said.
First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has lauded her office's controversial approach to misdemeanor DWI cases as a successful way to prosecute drunken drivers. Under the policy, she said in an interview last fall, her office has stopped losing cases based on a failure to collect all the necessary evidence and share it with the defense by set deadlines.
JoHanna Cox, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office, directed questions about the dismissal of Rosas' charges to the Santa Fe Police Department and said her office can refile the counts "once we receive a complete case."
"I acknowledge the gravity of this situation and the resulting community fear," Cox wrote in an email Thursday. "At this point, the charges filed against Rosas are misdemeanor offenses, and believe it or not misdemeanor offenses (even those perpetrated with firearms) are not eligible for pretrial detention."
Valdez was perplexed about why prosecutors had referred the questions to police.
"I just got informed by one of our staff members who talked to the District Attorney's Office that the case was dismissed because … the highest charge out of [Rosas'] offenses was a DUI, and I know we're waiting on the blood results," Valdez said. "I'm kind of curious why they sent the question back to us on why it's dismissed because they're the ones that did so within their policy."
Rosas faced seven charges in the Wednesday incident: two counts of negligent use of a deadly weapon; unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon; criminal damage to property; driving while under the influence of drugs; reckless driving; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to online court records.
The DWI charge was his second such offense, court records show.
No one was injured in the shooting, and Walmart employees immediately evacuated the store, according to a news release police issued late Wednesday.
DeLuca said 911 dispatchers received a call from Rosas' mother around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The woman told a dispatcher her son's wife was concerned because Rosas was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, was in possession of a firearm and was driving around the city, he said.
The lieutenant said Rosas' mother provided dispatchers with a description of his vehicle — a 2002 gray Chevrolet Silverado — and added the call was classified as a welfare check.
"[His mother] had no problem if we BOLO'd the description of Mr. Rosas' truck to all police officers in the area," DeLuca said, referring to a law enforcement alert.
Santa Fe police arrived at the Walmart shortly after 5 p.m. in response to a report of a man at the store who might be armed. They found Rosas in his gray pickup, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Officers called several times for Rosas to get out of the vehicle; instead, he put the car in reverse and drove off, the complaint says.
Rosas' flight from law enforcement was short-lived — he was detained after he crashed shortly after into a guardrail on Mutt Nelson Drive, according to the complaint.
Valdez said Rosas was apprehended at 5:24 p.m.
Rosas had bloodshot eyes, slurred his words and was unable to keep his balance, officers noted in the criminal complaint. He was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for an assessment.
Rosas told officers he had walked into the Walmart with his gun concealed in his waistband.
"Mr. Rosas says that he had his right to carry the gun inside because New Mexico is an open carry state … [and] he had the right to take out the gun out of his waistband," the complaint states.
Rosas told a store employee to "call the cops" before he went into a restroom, police said in the news release Wednesday night.
The criminal complaint says Rosas described the shooting as an accident: He had reached for toilet paper inside a bathroom stall when the gun — still in his waistband — fired a round toward the toilet, he claimed. However, the complaint states store employees saw Rosas walking into the Walmart with the gun in hand.
Employees also saw Rosas holding the gun as he left the store.
The complaint states Rosas caused about $500 in damages during the shooting.
When asked if he had consumed any alcohol or drugs Wednesday, Rosas said he took half of a Xanax bar. He also told a doctor he had consumed methadone, according to the complaint.