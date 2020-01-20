Santa Fe police say surveillance video shows a man abandoning a car in the area where 20-year-old Daniel Gisler's remains were discovered Dec. 6, and that a witness has identified the driver as James Garcia.
Garcia, 26, is accused of fatally shooting Gisler during a drug deal in November. Gisler's body was discovered partially covered by a tarp, lying next to his 2000 maroon Toyota Camry in a field near Richards Avenue and Beckner Road.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed Jan. 10 in state District Court, surveillance video from a home near the field shows a tan GMC Sierra pickup following a dark-colored sedan into the field just before midnight Nov. 19. About 15 minutes later, the affidavit said, the pickup drove back into view of the video camera, but the sedan did not.
The man driving the truck told officers during a Jan. 2 interview that Garcia had asked him for a ride back from a family member's home after he dropped off the sedan, the affidavit said. Garcia offered him $20 for gas and some Xanax, the man said.
He never got out of his truck during the drop-off and didn't see a body, the man told police, though he said Garcia returned to his truck with a bag of cables and tools.
Officers later determined the truck had a stolen license plate, the affidavit said. Officers seized the truck and collected a set of booster cables, gloves, shoes and other items, as well as DNA swabs.
