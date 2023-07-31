Santa Fe police closed Murales Road for hours Sunday as they investigated an early-morning shooting that left two people wounded at nearby Fort Marcy Park.
The shooting victims were both male, and their injuries were not believed to be life threatening, the police department said in a news release Monday. It did not not specify whether they were adults or minors.
Officers went to the baseball field on the north side of Fort Marcy Park around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in response to calls about shots fired amid a gathering of 30 to 50 people, Lt. Jimmie Montoya said.
They were alerted by medical personnel at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center that one person had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the news release. Police found the second victim in the park, and paramedics took him to a local hospital for treatment.
No charges have been filed in connection with the incident, Montoya said, adding police were “still looking into possible suspects.”
Nearby residents reported hearing gunfire, shouting and police sirens in the area.
Local businessman Joe Schepps, who lives near the park, said he saw several police cars and two crime scene vans parked there Sunday morning.
Another resident noted hearing what she thought was “semi-automatic gunfire” at the park early Sunday morning.
Montoya did not confirm what type of weapon was used in the shooting, citing an active investigation.
Investigators searched for shell casings, projectiles and other types of evidence that could have been left behind, he said.
Montoya said similar late-night gatherings around the city have recently turned violent, such as one in the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot in late April, when 21-year-old Ramon Vigil was fatally shot at the site. Police have not yet named a suspect in the death.