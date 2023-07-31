Santa Fe police closed Murales Road for hours Sunday as they investigated an early-morning shooting that left two people wounded at nearby Fort Marcy Park.

The shooting victims were both male, and their injuries were not believed to be life threatening, the police department said in a news release Monday. It did not not specify whether they were adults or minors.

Officers went to the baseball field on the north side of Fort Marcy Park around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in response to calls about shots fired amid a gathering of 30 to 50 people, Lt. Jimmie Montoya said.

