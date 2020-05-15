Santa Fe police said they discovered a trove of stolen goods worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, including heavy construction equipment and a hot air balloon, during a search Friday at a midtown property.
Photos of the stolen items included with a news release on the case show a skid-steer loader and lumber, as well as a gondola for a hot air balloon. A number of construction tools, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment were found in a large construction storage box, which also was stolen, Capt. Anthony Tapia said.
Police executed a search warrant Friday morning at a site in the 500 block of Barela Lane after a previous investigation led officers to a stolen trench roller and other goods worth $95,000 at the same place in late April, Tapia said.
In recent months, there has been a string of construction site thefts in the city, and the goods found at the Barela Lane property could be tied to those incidents, he said.
Officers have made no arrests in either of the two cases and have not released the names of any suspects, Tapia said. He added police were working with the District Attorney's Office on filing charges.
"Charges probably wouldn’t be filed today," Tapia said Friday. "A lot of work has to happen behind the scenes before we hand them over."
Police were processing "thousands of items" that were scattered around the property, he said.
A news release on the case said investigators are working with victims of construction thefts to return the stolen items.
The department will release more information about the ongoing investigation as it becomes available, Tapia said.
