The city's Public Safety Committee will hear a request Tuesday by the Santa Fe Police Department to endorse a contract with an Arizona-based company to operate unmanned speed-monitoring cameras in marked police SUVs on certain streets.
The proposed deal comes more than two years after the City Council approved a resolution to restart a similar program that operated from 2009 to 2013.
Police Chief Andrew Padilla said in a news release Monday that the program's essential purpose is "to promote safety on our streets by targeting city roadways which have high reports of speeding and/or traffic related crashes."
A report by Deputy Chief Ben Valdez says city crash data shows an increase in the number of crashes in the city annually after the earlier program was shut down. However, the report does not present any cause-and-effect linkage to account for the numerical "uptick" in the statistics cited.
The speed-monitoring equipment, which can't be placed on the major state or federal traffic arteries or on city streets that don't meet technical requirements, are intended to make the streets safer, not to generate profit for the city, the news release states.
The program is meant to be self-sustaining. A fiscal impact report says if the number of tickets issued under the program is the same as before, annual revenue is estimated to be about $642,940. Half of the revenue would go to the State Treasurer's Office. Of the remaining revenue, 40 percent would go to Verra Mobility Solutions.
The proposal also includes amendments to the ordinance that authorizes such a program.
The ordinance currently requires a violator caught by the cameras to pay $50 more for each subsequent violation. The proposed change would keep each fine at $100 for speeding more than 5 mph in school or construction zones and at $50 for those recorded going more than 10 mph above the limit elsewhere.
The news release notes that the camera and radar equipment are used to issue notices and not citations. A vehicle owner receiving a notice can pay the fine or request a hearing, but if they do not do either by a specified deadline, a late fee is added. If the accused person continues to not pay, the notice will be sent to a collection agency. A court cannot suspend the person's driver's license because the notices are civil actions, and warrants cannot be issued for failing to pay the fine or appear at a hearing.
The Public Safety Committee is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
